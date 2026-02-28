No. 5 Houston Cougars vs Colorado Buffaloes Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 5 Houston Cougars are now approaching the back end of their home schedule as the regular season begins to wrap up. Houston takes on Colorado in its second to last home game of the season and are looking to just get back to winning ways.

It has been a rough stretch for Houston, having lost three straight games for the first time in more than nine years. The schedule lightens up significantly for Houston, and the Buffaloes are the first of three opponents left in the regular season.

Houston is 23-5 and 11-4 in the Big 12, currently fourth in the Big 12. The Cougars are coming off a 69-56 loss at No. 14 Kansas on Monday where freshman point guard Kingston Flemings was the leading scorer with 16 points. It was the worst performance of the season for Houston, but the Coogs will be ready to get back in the win column.

Coogs vs Buffs

Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) shoots for three against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado enters the game with a 16-12 overall record and are 6-9 in Big 12 conference play. The Buffaloes have won their last two games, but are 1-7 on the road so far this year. Most recently, Colorado beat Kansas State 79-70 in Boulder on Wednesday night.

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson leads Colorado with 16.3 points per game while junior guard Barrington Hargress is second with 14.6 points. Coach Tad Boyle is in his 16th season leading the Buffaloes and is 0-2 against Houston and Kelvin Sampson.

Houston leads the all-time series against Colorado 5-3. The Cougars have won the last two meetings, which both came last season. Houston is 2-1 against Colorado at home and this will be the first time facing the Buffs at home since 1994.

Houston faces off against Colorado at Fertitta Center. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half Final Houston 55 Colorado 29

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.

Under 16 Timeout: Colorado 10, Houston 7

Houston got out to a shocking slow start and were down 10-2 off some sloppy play. The Cougars added five straight and got back in it.

Under 12: Houston 23, Colorado 16

Houston was down 16-12 but got control back thanks to Sakho and Uzan. Cenac Jr. has been a force at the rim.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 32, Colorado 19

The Cougars go on a big run and take complete control, while Flemings starts to get involved. Houston is getting it done and setting up its bigs inside.

Under 4 Timeout: Houston 43, Colorado 27

The bench with Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty get active. Miller goes to work on offense and McCarty throws down a dunk and knocks down a 3-pointer.

HALFTIME: Houston 55, Colorado 29

The offense finished the half strong and the Coguars crossed 50 points in a half for the second time this season. McCarty hits another three right before the buzzer. Houston looked completely like themselves and were led by Uzan who put up 16 first half points. Houston shot 56% overall and 6/11 from three. UH forced 10 turnovers and got 14 points off them. Houston's bench contributed 25 points, with 10 from McCarty, nine from Sakho and six from Miller.