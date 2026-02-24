The Houston Cougars have a quick turnaround after their latest loss of the season against No. 2 Arizona and are now facing the No. 14 ranked Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Big Monday. Houston is 23-4 and 11-3 in the Big 12 while Kansas is 20-7 and 10-4 in conference.

The schedule has been an absolute gauntlet for the Cougars lately, and Houston has lost two games in a row for the first time in over two years since joining the Big 12 back in January 2024. This is the final game of the tough three-game stretch where Houston lost to No. 4 Iowa State on the road at Hilton Coliseum 70-67 before taking its first home loss of the year against Arizona 73-66.

This is back-to-back Big Mondays in the two of the toughest road environments to play in, but the game tonight against Kansas is a critical one for the Cougars who are strongly looking to bounce back with a win.

Houston has not lost a three games in a row since January 2017 back in the AAC conference. This matchup is particulary interesting tonight as both teams would really like to get a victory and get out of the losing column. Kansas is also coming off a loss, but it was a shocking one against Cincinnati at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks lost 84-68 in one of the largest losses at home to an unranked opponent.

Something has got to give as Kansas is 40-0 on Big Monday under coach Bill Self and hasn't lost back-to-back games in Phog since 1988-89.

Coogs vs Jayhawks

Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) shoots a layup as Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) looks on during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings was the leading scorer for Houston against Arizona with 17 points. That was the 16th time he was the leading scorer in a game, while averaging 16.6 points per game. Senior guard Emanuel Sharp is right behind him with 16.4 PPG.

Kansas is 12-2 at Allen Fieldhouse this season and have alternated wins and losses overall in the last four games. The Jayhawks had to play Arizona and Iowa State the week prior. Freshman guard Darryn Peterson has been the leading scorer with 19.8 PPG while sophomore forward Flory Bidunga is second with 14.6 PPG but leads the team with 9.3 rebounds and almost three blocked shots per game. Senior point guard Melvin Council averages 13.6 PPG and 5.1 assists.

Self is in his 23rd season at Kansas and is 1-4 against Houston in his career. He is also 3-7 against coach Kelvin Sampson in his career.

The series history has been wild lately. While Kansas leads the all-time series 6-5, Houston has won the last three in a row. Most recently, Houston beat KU at Fertitta Center 65-59 last March. Before that, the Cougars had one of the wins of the season againt Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse last January. Houston was down six late in regulation and down six with under 30 seconds to go in overtime and came back in both periods. Sharp hit a three, followed up by a stolen inbound pass and another three from Mylik Wilson. The Cougars eventually won 92-86 in 2OT. Houston is 2-3 all-time at Phog.

Houston faces off against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half Final Houston Kansas

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 4, Kansas 3

Houston with a poor start as Kansas gets an offensive rebound and scores the and-one. Flemings and Tugler score in the paint for the Cougars, while Houston has already forced three turnovers.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 13, Kansas 7

The Cougars look much stronger on defense. Uzan hits a 3-pointer and floater. Flemings attacks and gets to the line. Houston is getting the rebounds.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 21, Kansas 15

Mercy Miller gets in the action with a couple of free throws and a layup. McCarty got a key tip-in off an offensive rebound on a signature Houston possession.

Under 4 Timeout: Houston 27, Kansas 22

Kansas continues to keep the deficit where it is. Flemings and Bidunga exchanged dunks. Cenac Jr. gets a couple shots to go.

HALFTIME: Houston 27, Kansas 31

The Jayhawks goes on a 11-0 run to end the half thanks to their strong defense on Houston as well as Peterson and White scoring. Both teams go 33% from the field while Houston is 1/10 from three. Houston has forced seven turnovers and got nine points off them.