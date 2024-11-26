Houston Cougars On SI

No. 6 Houston vs. No. 9 Alabama basketball game time, TV channel, how to watch online

The Cougars and Crimson Tide face off in Las Vegas Tuesday night

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4).
Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4). / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Houston Cougars get another shot at a top 10 SEC team on Tuesday night.

After losing to No. 4 Auburn 74-69 on Nov. 9, the Cougars will face No. 9 Alabama in their opening game of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. Houston is favored by 4.5 points.

Houston (3-1) is coming off an 80-44 blowout of Hofstra where they held the Pride's leading scorer, Iona transfer Jean Aranguren, scoreless. It was yet another example of how good the Cougars are on the defensive end.

In KenPom's updated college basketball ratings, Houston is the top-rated team in country — largely because of its defensive rating. The Cougars have an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 89.4, which correlates to how many points they allow per 100 possessions, adjusted for opponent.

Alabama (4-1) comes into the game No. 10 in KenPom's ratings — and it's largely because of its offense. The Crimson Tide are No. 3 in offensive rating, but No. 48 in defensive rating.

Alabama's All-America point guard, Mark Sears, struggled in the Crimson Tide's 87-78 loss to Purdue on Nov. 15. He shot just 5-of-15 from the field (1-of-6 from downtown) against the Boilermakers' pesky defense. The matchup to watch Tuesday night will be Sears vs. Houston point guard L.J. Cryer. Both are national player of the year candidates, and both will play at the next level.

Here are details on how to watch and follow Houston's matchup with Alabama on Tuesday night:

Houston vs. Alabama TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: No. 6 Houston (3-1) vs. No. 9 Alabama (4-1) in the Players Era Festival

When: 7 p.m. CT | Tuesday, November 26

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: Stream Houston-Alabama live on Max

TV Channel: TBS

Our Prediction: Houston 73, Alabama 69

Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 4.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Houston On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Tuesday's matchup

