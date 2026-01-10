No. 7 Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 7 Houston Cougars resume Big 12 conference play action with an early afternoon game against Baylor. The Coogs make the road trip out to Waco for a 12 p.m. tipoff on Peacock/NBCSN against the Bears.

Houston enters this game 14-1 and winners of their last game against No. 14 Texas Tech 69-65. It was a tough and hard-fought win against the Red Raiders in Houston's Big 12 home opener, but the Cougars found a way thanks to freshman point guard Kingston Flemings showing off his clutch ability.

The Cougars have won eight straight games entering, and will also put their 15 game road win streak going back to last season on the line in Foster Pavillion. That is a league and program record. While Baylor is not ranked, this game will not be easy, as it is with most Big 12 road games.

Coogs vs Bears

Mar 8, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) drives to the basket as Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) defends during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Bears enter this game with a 10-4 record, but have lost their first two conference games against TCU and No. 3 Iowa State. Baylor was actually quite competitive against the Cyclones who are one of the best teams in the nation. They lost 70-60 at home. Baylor had a four game win streak snapped with these two losses.

Beating Baylor at their place is ever easy, and the Bears are 8-1 at Foster Pavilion so far. Sophomore guard Cameron Carr leads the Bears, averaging over 20 points and 1.7 blocks per game. Freshman guard Tounde Yessoufou is second with 18 PPG. Head coach Scott Drew is 1-9 against Houston while Kelvin Sampson is 25-1 against Baylor in his career.

Flemings is now the leading scorer for the Cougars with just over 16 PGG with senior guard Emanuel Sharp right behind him at 16 as well. Both were named to the Wooden Award midseason watchlist. Houston has a 41-16 lead in the all-time series and has won the last three meetings. The Cougars are also 16-10 on the road against Baylor.

Houston faces off against Baylor. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates

Starting Lineup: G Flemings, G Uzan, G Sharp, F Tugler, F Cenac Jr.

Under 16 Timeout: Baylor 14, Houston 6

Houston got the early lead thanks to Jojo Tugler going to work in the paint, but the Bears were shooting well and hit their looks from three.

Under 12 Timeout: Baylor 14, Houston 12

Sharp and Cenac Jr. hit two straight threes as the Cougars cut into the deficit.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 24, Baylor 17

Houston is suddenly making all their shots, with Harwell and Uzan getting involved.

Under 4 Timeout: Houston 29, Baylor 20

The Cougars went on a 23-6 run and are in control. Tugler has had a great game so far, and Harwell is contributing off the bench.