The No. 7 Houston Cougars are traveling up to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the final regular season game of the 2025-26 season. Houston is 25-5 overall and 13-4 in the Big 12 and will look to end the season with another victory.

This is the first time Houston is taking on Oklahoma State this season. The Cowboys enter with a 18-12 record and are 6-11 in the Big 12, good for 13th while the Cougars are locked into second.

Houston is coming off a 77-64 win on senior night against Baylor on Wednesday. Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings, who was just named to the Wooden Award national ballot, put up 21 points and seven assists. Senior guard Emanuel Sharp added 19 points and five 3-pointers.

With a win, the Cougars would officially clinch the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament.

Coogs vs Cowboys

Feb 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) controls the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Abou Ousmane (33) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State has alternated wins and losses in its last four games but are 14-4 at home this season. The Cowboys most recently won 111-104 at UCF on Tuesday.

Sixth-year guard Anthony Roy leads Oklahoma State with 16.3 points per game. Sophomore guard Vyctorius Miller is third with 11.6 points per game while junior guard Jaylen Curry averages 10.0 points per game to rank fourth.

Head Coach Steve Lutz is in his second season at Oklahoma State and his fifth year as a collegiate head coach. Lutz has built a 35-30 record with Oklahoma State and is 104-65 during his career. He is 0-2 against Houston and coach Kelvin Sampson.

Oklahoma State owns a 13-12 lead against Houston in the series, which began during the 1950-51 season. Houston has won the last four and five out of the last six. Most recently, Houston won 72-63 last February at Fertitta Center. Houston is 2-8 in games played at Stillwater, but have won the last two including in Dec. 2024.

Houston faces off against Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half Final Houston 37 Okla St. 41

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 7, OSU 13

Houston got out to a quick 5-0 start, but the Cowboys caught fire from three.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 16, OSU 20

The Cougars were scoring on offense, but Oklahoma State kept answering.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 18, OSU 26

The Cowboys started to extend their lead as Roy and Curry continued to knock down triples. Houston was going through another scoring drought.

Under 4 Timeout: Houston 25, OSU 34

Oklahoma State maintains a double digit lead now as the Cowboys attacked the paint and kept responding to Tugler's buckets. Uzan's layup makes it a nine point game.

HALFTIME: Houston 37, OSU 41

The Cougars cut the deficit just down to four at the half with a 7-2 run thanks to a Flemings jumper and McCarty three. Flemings is the leading scorer with 8 points, but Houston has shot 48% from the field even though it doesn't feel like it. OSU only has three turnovers in a huge positive for them and have made three more treys.