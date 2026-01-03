No. 8 Houston Cougars vs Cincinnati Bearcats Live Updates

The No. 8 Houston Cougars begin their vaunted Big 12 conference schedule this afternoon, traveling to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats.

It is an 18 game slate for the Cougars this season, who look to defend their back-to-back regular season titles after a historic 19-1 conference mark in 2025. Houston comes in with a 12-1 record after a tight 69-60 win over Middle Tennessee in Fertitta Center this past Monday.

Houston did get tested in their non-conference schedule with a win over No. 19 Arkansas as well as a tough victory over Auburn in road environment. The Cougars will get their fair share of difficult road games, and Cincinnati will be their first Big 12 road challenge.

Coogs vs Bearcats

Dec 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) reacts with guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston has won their last six games and also are still maintaining their 14 game road winning streak in the Big 12 going back to last season. The Cougars have won their last 10 season openers.

Senior guard Emanuel Sharp currently leads UH with 17 points per game and makes at least three 3-pointers per game. Freshman guard Kingston Flemings also has been a vital part of the offense and lead the team with 15 points in their last game.

Cincinnati enters their home Big 12 opener with an 8-5 record and winners of their last two out of three. The Bearcats are 8-1 in home games so far this season.

Although Cincinnati leads the all time series 33-17, Houston has won the last 12 meetings. The Cougars haven’t lost to the Bearcats since February 2020. Houston has also won the last three road meetings. Most recently, the Cougars won at home 73-64 last March and received the Big 12 regular season title postgame.

Cincinnati’s head coach Wes Miller is currently 0-9 against Houston. Junior guard Jizzle James is their leading scorer with 14 PPG, while senior forward Baba Miller is second with 13.6 PPG, but also leads the Bearcats with 11.5 rebounds per game.

The Cougars take on the Bearcats in their first Big 12 game of the season. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses

Live Updates

Starting Lineup: Uzan, Flemings, Sharp, Tugler, Cenac Jr.

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 2, Cincinnati 0

It is an extremely poor start for the offense on both sides. Freshman big man Chris Cenac Jr. had the only points of this period on an early jumper.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 4, Cincinnati 4

The struggles continue, but quality defense is being played. Only eight points combined through more than nine minutes.