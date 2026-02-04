No. 8 Houston Cougars vs UCF Knights Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 8 Houston Cougars are back at home again for an interesting mid-week encounter with the UCF Knights, one of the better teams in the Big 12. This is an earlier tip-off at 6 p.m. at Fertitta Center and poses two former American Athletic programs back against each other in the Space City battle.

Houston enters this matchup at 19-2 overall and 7-1 in the Big 12 while UCF comes in with a formidable 17-4 record and 6-3 mark in conference play. The Knights are not a team to mess around with as they have won their last three games and are coming off a very impressive 88-80 home win over then No. 11 Texas Tech.

UCF senior guard Themus Fulks was the leading scorer against Tech with 21 points and seven assists. Meanwhile, the Cougars are coming off a 76-54 home win on Saturday against Cincinnati where senior point guard Milos Uzan led the way with 16 points, five assists and three steals.

Four Houston players put up double digits in that game, including freshman guard Isiah Harwell who had the best Big 12 game of his young career so far.

Coogs vs Knights

Jan 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) drives to the basket against UCF Knights guard Darius Johnson (3) during the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Houston has won its last 16 games at home, which is 10th longest active streak in the country. It's always a tough task to beat the Cougars at home, but the Knights will take a shot at it. UCF has won some big games, including against No. 11 Kansas earlier in the year and Texas A&M in non-conference.

The Knights are 3-2 on the road so far. Senior guard Riley Kugel is the leading scorer overall with 14.8 points per game, while Fulks is second with 14.2 PPG, but leads UCF with just over 7 assists per game. Knights coach Johnny Dawkins is in his 10th season with the program and is 3-14 against Houston and Kelvin Sampson in his career.

Houston leads the all-time series 25-11, which began in 2005. The Cougars have won the last 10 and 14 out of the last 15. The last matchup at UCF was close, as Houston pulled it out 69-68 in Orlando lat season thanks to a game-winning shot from J'Wan Roberts.

UCF is one of seven teams since 2019 to win a game inside Fertitta Center. While Houston is 7-1 at home all-time against the Knights, its last loss against this program was at home in 2019. UH was No. 8 at the time and got upset. Houston will look for that not to be the case again.

Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings leads Houston with 17 PPG and over five assists. Flemings was named a Top-10 Candidate for the Bob Cousy Award, presented annually to the nation’s top point guard, while Sharp was recognized as a Top-10 Candidate for the Jerry West Award, which honors the nation’s top shooting guard.

Houston faces off against UCF at home. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.