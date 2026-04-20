Kelvin Sampson Believes Kingston Flemings Will Be Drafted Higher Than People Think

Some players are just special.

Not every day does a player join a program and become one of the highest-rated prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft. Not every day does a freshman shine on the national stage. Not every day does a player showcase his maturity and growth.

That is Kingston Flemings, who came to Houston to play for head coach Kelvin Sampson. It worked out great. There was a great relationship and respect shown by both parties, and the same will be shown when he takes his next step into the NBA.

In Sampson’s latest comments about Flemings, he spoke on how Flemings should be worthy of not only being drafted in the first round, but also being drafted in the top 10, but even more deserving in the Top 5 when the day comes where owners, general managers, and coaches begin to evaluate who is the best left on the board.

“I don’t think Kingston’s a Top 10 pick,” Sampson said. “I think he’s a Top 5 pick. If I was an NBA team, I’d draft him in Top 5. And he may.”

Kingston’s Resume

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during a practice session ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In the only year he played collegiate basketball, he gained a ton of experience, which he can use to make his case to NBA teams considering drafting him. He was a Big 12 Conference All-Freshman Team and an All-Big 12 Conference First Team selection who led his teammates to the Sweet Sixteen at Toyota Center.

The native of San Antonio, Texas, was the first freshman in program history to earn All-America Honors and set the Cougars' freshman single-game scoring record with 42 points. Not only that, Flemings was the Cougars' leader in field goals (222), field goal attempts (466), 3-point field goal percentage (.387), assists (192), steals (56), and scoring average (16.1).

Not only did Flemings lead in all of those departments, but he also recorded 12 20-point games and tied for the team lead with 29 double-digit scoring games.

The 6-foot-4 star also reached several career highs, as his most minutes registered were 39, with a career high of eight steals. The most blocks he's had were 2, and the most field goals he’s knocked down were 15. From beyond the arc, the most 3-pointers he canned were four, with the most free throw attempts he took being 10.

On the season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points with 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. From the field, he was a 47.6 percent shooter, shooting 38.7 percent from downtown. On the line, he was also a 38.7 percent shooter and averaged 3.7 boards on defense with 1.5 steals.

When he gets drafted, he’ll bring his beautiful mid-range jumper, disciplined ball handling, and quick hands that showcase his defensive intensity.

Flemings will await the phone call on NBA Draft night that takes place on June 23 and June 24 at 7 p.m.