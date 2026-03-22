Stats That Defined Houston’s Win Against Texas A&M

A complete team performance by Houston basketball got the program to escape Oklahoma City as one of the Sweet Sixteen schools that will stay in the big dance at the conclusion of the weekend.

Not every day does the Cougars beat up on teams, but a 31-point win over the Aggies complements the work that head coach Kelvin Sampson and Co. have done in his tenure with the program.

There were no questions about the skills the roster brings, as the offense didn't hesitate and showed its maturity and experience in the tournament, especially in the first- and second-half runs that concluded the contest.

A&M’s offense allowed Houston to control their style of basketball with a statement early on that set the tone for the rest of the game. If it weren’t for the two veterans who were participants in the National Championship Game one year ago and the craftiness of the two underclassmen who have proved to be game-changing players, it would be a different ballgame.

Four Players In Double Digits

Chris Cenac Jr. Mercy Miller. Milos Uzan. Emanuel Sharp.

Four guys who got the job done.

Yes, other teammates contributed to the overall performance, but the ability to crack the half-court pressure and knock down mid-range jumpers was massive.

The two veterans, Uzan and Sharp, were lights out with 33 of the 88 points as five of the eight 3-pointers were tallied by those two. Not only were the duo able to bury their shots, but their ability to secure 13 rebounds also helped them win the total rebound battle, 46-29.

As for Cenac Jr. and Miller, the two youngsters combined for 29 more of the points registered and connected on nine of the 17 field goal attempts. Not too shabby.

The New Orleans, Louisiana product had eight of the 19 points in the turning point of the game, where the Aggies couldn’t buy a basketball, while the enormous second half of having 12 points after being held scoreless in the first period kept the momentum on Houston’s side.

18-0 Run in First Half

A&M kept it close until the 7-minute mark of the first half, when Houston's energy and confidence took over.

At that very moment, the Cougars began to swing the ball to the open man, work inside, and draw the whistle, which ultimately hurt the Aggies' chances, as they had to climb a steep cliff that became a landslide.

During this period, Houston made six trips to the charity stripe, with four credited to Cenac Jr. and the other two to Sharp. Freshman Kingston Flemings also answered after the small 5-0 run by A&M before a gap with an easy layup. Four more points in the paint wore down the defense before halftime, leaving the defense up by 18.

Eventually, the Cougars concluded winning the rebound battle 46-29, the turnover battle 11-7, and the paint points 32-20.

Houston draws Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen in Houston, Texas, at the Toyota Center.