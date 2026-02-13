The Houston Cougars Offense Ranks Among the Best in College Basketball

Houston Cougars basketball has put up some higher numbers offensively this season compared to years past. One weakness historically for Houston has been the offense and its ability to score at a high level. While it has improved over the past seasons, the offensive ceiling for the Cougars in 2026 is as high as it’s ever been.

The reason for that has been the variety and development of offensive scorers on the team. Besides returning guards Emanuel Sharp, who is now the all-time leading 3-point shooter in Houston history, and point guard Milos Uzan, there are a couple of players who are taking this offense to another level.

Freshman big man Chris Cenac Jr. is able to score on all three levels and can hit the 3-pointer at an almost 36% clip. The main boost has been from star freshman point guard Kingston Flemings, who is the team’s leading scorer with 16.6 points per game.

KenPom statistics have been a key player in current college basketball, and here are the top 10 offenses in the country right now. Typically, Houston isn’t a factor in this, but the Cougars are different this season.

Houston, One of College Basketball’s Best Offenses

The Field of 68 posted on X the KenPom Top 10 offenses. Houston was ranked fourth overall in the country at the time, just ahead of Michigan at No. 5 and behind Purdue at No. 3. The top offense according to Kenpom right now is Illinois. Alabama has been a usual figure in strong offenses and stands second.

Houston puts up 78.2 points per game and currently has an Kenpom offensive rating of 125.8. That ranks seventh overall at this moment.

No. 1 Arizona is sixth, and No. 4 Duke is ninth overall. The competition is close, but Houston can compete with anybody blow for blow on offense. Typically, the Cougars win with their incredibly tough defense. With this new-look young team, that side of the ball remains a work in progress but is rapidly improving.

Houston has not had anybody like Flemings that can score from almost anywhere on the floor. He is electric and can blow by defenders. His expertise is in the paint and has been able to make acrobatic shots and have incredible finishes at the rim. Not to mention, he can score in the midrange and knock down the three-ball at 37%. Flemings shoots 51% from the field as well.

While LJ Cryer was an elite scorer last season with 15.7 PPG and shot better from three, Flemings has more in his arsenal in terms of attacking the basket.

J’Wan Roberts will always remain one of the greatest Houston Cougars of all time and was the culture warrior. While Cenac Jr.’s defense needs plenty of work to reach his level, the offensive game is different. Cenac Jr. has a working jump shot and can also throw it down at the rim. While the freshman averages 9.7 PPG compared to 10.6 for Roberts, Cenac Jr. has rapidly improved over the last month.

The fact is Houston has more scorers and more options this season. As good as Sharp was last season, he’s gotten even better now. He averaged 12.6 PPG last year and is now at 16.3 PPG. Combine that with Uzan’s second season in Houston now as a senior.

The experience is there and so is the younger, exceptional talent. It can make for a lethal combination. Then you add the defensive improvement, and Houston is a Final Four-worthy team.

The Cougars also have a deeper bench this season and have better scorers coming in the game as well, with freshman guard Isiah Harwell and sophomore guard Mercy Miller.