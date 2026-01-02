These 3 Houston Players Are Set For Massive Game vs. Cincinnati

Get your seatbelt buckled.

Big 12 basketball is officially here, which means the physicality and pace of the game are a notch higher, as the Houston Cougars are set to push the accelerator to get their first conference win, so it can get a head start on other programs competing to bring home title rights.

The Bearcats have one thing on their mind this weekend, and that’s upsetting the Cougars as they look to build their resume after the 8-5 start wasn’t what the plan was going into the season.

As for coach Kelvin Sampson’s team, which started 12-1, knows what winning basketball looks like and has been in the big moments, so these three players hope to have huge days to open up conference play.

Kingston Flemings

The San Antonio, Texas, native, who has been one of the most outstanding freshmen in the entire class, has hooped his heart out as he is the leading shooter from the field for Houston, where he is going 56.4 percent.

If he brings this into conference play, no one wants to go head-to-head against this kid, who is listed at 6-foot-4. He is quick to the basket and makes smart choices during the game. In his last game against Middle Tennessee, he posted 15 points, which is right at his average of 15.3 points per game. He nails 3-pointers, gets to the free-throw line, and is crafty inside. Big day for the freshman?

Chris Cenac Jr.

Like a defensive-minded player that knows how to haul in rebounds? Chris Cenac Jr. is the guy who can do that for the Cougars, as he is the leading rebounder for the program, where he is reeling in 7.4 per game.

If Houston is going to win on the defensive end, it starts with the other kid on the team, who is a freshman who has been clutch throughout the season. He crashes the glasses, wins his battles, and knows how to box out great. It’s not necessarily his offense that will shine, even though he is approaching an average of 10 points per game, where he currently sits at 9.4. It’s his defense, so expect a great day of defense for the 6-foot-11 star.

Milos Uzan

One of the players who experienced the national championship game last season was Milos Uzan, and he has a bad taste in his mouth after losing to Florida. He’ll definitely want to start off conference play with a win to get one step closer to securing a no. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it won’t happen if he and the rest of the offense can’t knock down their shots.

This season, the Las Vegas, Nevada, native is averaging 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, so he is very active during the game and presents problems for opponents' defenses. If he has the open lane, he will take it, and if he has open space to connect on a shot, he’ll not think twice. Uzan is set to have a nice game even after being quiet and not scoring double digits in four of his last five games, so watch out for No. 7 on the floor.