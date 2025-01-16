What Kelvin Sampson said following Houston's ninth straight win
Wednesday night, Houston extended its current win streak to nine straight after a 70-54 win against West Virginia at the Fertitta Center.
The Cougars have also won 32 straight games at home, extending the nation’s longest active streak in that category. Houston (13-3 overall) also remained in a three-way tie for first place atop the Big 12 Conference at 5-0 along with Arizona and Iowa State.
Here are some thoughts Houston coach Kelvin Sampson had after the Coogs’ latest win on their home court.
On giving guard LJ Cryer the ball more in the second half
(Cryer got in early foul trouble and had just 6 points at halftime. But in the second half, he scored 12 points and converted three 3-point baskets.)
“They made an adjustment once they started to double J’Wan [Roberts]; we were either going to use him as a passer or use him as a rebounder. That’s why we went to LJ and it allowed Milos (Uzan) to get downhill a few times.
“West Virginia is really good and they’re extremely well coached. We had a good plan there, and then the second half getting LJ (Cryer) back (from early foul trouble) allowed us not to wear J’Wan down. Emanuel [Sharp] and J’Wan and Terrance [Arceneaux] in the first half and in the second half, it was LJ and J’Wan.”
Houston cracks the Top 10 in both major college basketball polls
On the continued improvement of point guard Milos Uzan
(Uzan had 8 points and 7 rebounds and did not commit a single turnover.)
“Milos has figured out how to run the offense without having to do too much. He does it the way I want it done, which is even more important.
“I think we had three turnovers at Kansas State on Saturday until the last two minutes. Our best guys had one apiece, we had five turnovers, and (Wednesday) we had seven. I think we are always in the top five in the nation in that area.”
On containing West Virginia, especially in the second half
(Houston held the Mountaineers, who had got to within three points less than eight minutes in after halftime, to just six points over the final 12 minutes.)
“First of all, West Virginia is good. There’s a reason they beat Gonzaga, Kansas and Arizona. They’re that good.
“We had a good game (plan) going in. I also knew that [Cryer] picked up the two fouls, he was ready to go. … Our kids are getting much better at playing in space, Milos is obviously better. It’s not November anymore. It's January and he’s going to continue to get better.
“It was a good win and now we move on to Saturday (a road game at UCF).”