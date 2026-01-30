What's Ahead for Houston’s Second Matchup vs Cincinnati

Here we go again.

Houston faces Cincinnati, but this time on their home floor at the Fertitta Center.

Can the Cougars figure out how to win a second time against the Bearcats, or will the series be split? The all-time series favors the Cougars, 14-13, with the last 10 games belonging to head coach Kelvin Sampson's program.

When Houston is at home in this series, they are 9-5 and have won the last six there. Is the streak broken on Saturday?

According to ESPN Analytics, the Bearcats have only a 7.4 percent chance of pulling off the upset, with the game streaming on FOX at 11 a.m.

Houston vs Cincinnati Preview

Numbers don’t lie.

In the points per game category, Cincinnati is averaging 72.3 per game, while Houston is averaging 79.1. Meanwhile, Cincinnati's defense is giving up 67 points per game, while Houston’s is only 62.1.

From the field, the Cougars are shooting 45 percent compared to the Bearcats, who are going 42 percent from the field. Interestingly enough, these three categories favored the bearcats.

Rebounds. Assists. Blocks.

For Cincinnati, they average 37.7 boards per game, 16.8 assists and 4.5 blocks. On the other end of things, Houston is only tallying 37.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists and 3.8 blocks. Houston does thrive on getting steals, though, where they are ahead of Cincinnati 8.6 to 6.9.

According to NCAA.com, Sampson’s roster is No. 2 in turnovers per game, No. 3 in scoring defense and turnover margin, No. 8 in the assist to turnover ratio, No. 14 in offensive rebounds, No. 23 in turnovers forced, and No. 47 in steals.

Could this be the difference in the rematch?

Last time these two teams battled it out on the court, freshman guard Kingston Flemings led the Cougars with 19 points, followed by senior guard Milos Uzan with 18. Senior guard Day Day Thomas totalled 15 points, which led the Bearcats in scoring.

From the field, Houston was 41 percent, to go along with 32 percent from three and shooting 32 percent at the free-throw line. Cincinnati was 43 percent from the field, 30 percent from deep, and 75 percent from the charity stripe.

The Cougars won the rebounding battle, 34-30, and had nine steals, while the Bearcats had only two.

Houston got to shoot free throws only nine times, and they made only seven. As for the Bearcats, there were several more games in which they went 12 of 16 on attempts. From behind the arc, the Cougars went 8 of 25 compared to the Bearcats going 6 of 20 from three.

No telling who this game is determined by, but there are plenty of ways to look at it as one not to miss this weekend.