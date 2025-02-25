Which legendary college basketball TV broadcaster thinks Houston can win it all?
Houston has received many accolades from college basketball announcers all season long.
Monday night, one of the more legendary announcers in the sport believes the Cougars have what it takes to win the whole thing.
During ESPN’s coverage of the Cougars’ game at Texas Tech, color analyst Fran Fraschilla disclosed that he received a text from former college basketball announcer Brent Musburger. According to Fraschilla, Musburger said in his text, “Houston can win it all.”
Musburger called college basketball for CBS in the 1980s, doing the Final Four games for the latter part of the decade. He also hosted CBS’ college basketball studio show when the network obtained rights to air the NCAA Tournament starting in 1982, which coincided with Houston making the first of three straight Final Fours, including the 1983 and 1984 NCAA championship games.
In 1990, Musburger was fired by CBS on the eve of the national title game between UNLV and Duke, though he did call that game for his last assignment with the network. He went on to call college basketball and college football, among other sports, for ESPN, ABC and the SEC Network.
Musburger is also best known for his hosting duties on the groundbreaking “NFL Today” pregame show on CBS from the late 1970s through the 1980s.
Houston did make Musburger, and others, continue to look good as the Cougars won their 20th game over their last 21 ballgames Monday, downing Texas Tech, 69-61. The win also clinched at least a share of the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship for the Cougars (24-4, 16-1), while it also extended their conference-record road winning streak to 13 straight games.
Incidentally, Houston’s next game will be on CBS as the Cougars are at home against Cincinnati for a Saturday afternoon matchup. Then next Monday, the Cougars are on ESPN once again in their final home game of the season against Kansas.
With Fraschilla expected to be on the call for that game, who knows who else may be texting him singing the praises of Houston.