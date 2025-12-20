Why Arkansas Presents Tough Test vs. Houston In Never Forget Tribute Classic

Arkansas has been one of the better SEC basketball programs over the last decade.

So has Houston, but for the Big 12 Conference.

Both squads meet at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Saturday. Every time coach Kelvin Sampson discussed what coach Cal has done in his collegiate coaching career, there were nothing but kind words about the work he has done, given the players he has had to work with over the years.

“He’s been unbelievably successful where he’s been, which is the hallmark of a great coach,” Sampson said. “I’ve always admired Cal because he’s not afraid to play anybody at any time.”

Good Guard

Dec 16, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks to forward Nick Pringle (23), along with guards Meleek Thomas (1) and Darius Acuff Jr (5) during the second half against the Queens Royals at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 108-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

One of the first players that immediately stuck out to coach Cal was the freshman kid from Detroit, Michigan, Darius Acuff Jr. This season for the Razorbacks, Acuff Jr. has been one of the most valuable shooters because he can shoot from anywhere and isn’t afraid to take his play to the next level.

From the field, Acuff Jr. has shot 47.7 percent, where he has scored at least 20 points six times. He is a threat behind the arc, going 44.3 percent, so he has to be guarded tightly at all times. He averages 32.2 minutes per game, is 72.5 percent from the free-throw line, and is averaging 6.1 assists.

Elite. Talent. Elite basketball IQ. Elite passer. Tough. Those were all words that Sampson would use to describe the baller.

“He’s as good as any point guard I’ve seen,” Sampson said. “He just makes everything easier. He knows when to go. He knows when to change speeds. The biggest separator for him is to make threes. There’s a lot of point guards that can do everything but shoot. He does it all. He's a tough competitor. I’ve just been really impressed with him. Their most valuable player, no doubt, is Acuff.”

Good Forward

Dec 16, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) shoots a free throw against the Queens Royals during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 108-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Fans might be familiar with Trevon Brazile, a senior who has been with the program for all four of his collegiate years. He’s blossomed into one of the most dynamic and lethal players in the SEC. He has shot 55.4 percent from the field. Brazile is at a pace he hasn’t been on in his previous years at the school and has improved his numbers, averaging 15.1 points in the 2025-26 campaign.

“You look at his team this year, he’s got really good post guys,” Sampson said. “The Brazile kid. That’s not an accident that he’s having his best year this year. Cal empowers guys like that to be the best version of themselves. He knows how to do it.”

That’s an understatement. Coach Cal has also brought in other stars such as Karter Knox, D.J. Wagner, Billy Richmond III, Malique Ewin, Nick Pringle, and Meleek Thomas to help this offense take the next step as the No. 17 team in the nation.

“Arkansas doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses because the way they are shooting the ball from the outside,” Sampson said. “When you’re able to bring Malique Ewin, Thomas, and Billy Richmond off the bench with Ewin, that speaks volumes about your talent level. All three of those guys would start for most power conference teams. Having Knox, Richmond, Ewin, and Thomas. Wagner. They have so many scoring threats that you got to be on your toes no matter who’s coming in or who’s coming out. They are always going to have major scoring threats on the floor together, which is what makes them so unique.”