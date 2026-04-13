Why Chris Cenac Jr. Believes He Is Ready for The Next Step in the NBA

When the Houston Cougars went out and recruited some of the best incoming freshmen in the country, it was an opportunity for the program to be a competitor with some high-quality talent while continuing to grow their pipeline into the NBA.

Chris Cenac Jr. was the No. 1 overall center in the class of 2025, and the expectations were high for him to contribute. He was also thought of to be one of the top NBA prospects entering the season.

The young stretch big still made a name for himself even with his struggles at times and remains a lottery pick.

While the decision was a bit up in the air for Cenac Jr. after the season ended in the Sweet 16, he confirmed what was expected all along on April 8 with a draft announcement via social media.

Cenac Jr. Will be an NBA Product

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) attempts a three-point basket over Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) during the first half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Given that some of his numbers and play were not consistent enough with still more to be desired, there was some talk about Cenac Jr. potentially returning for his sophomore season.

Another year at UH would certainly be a tremendous help to Cenac Jr., but he likely showed enough to still be a lottery pick.

“It was a hard decision, but what really pushed me was talking to my parents and coaches,” Cenac Jr. said in a Zoom call on April 10. “I talked to Coach Samp before coming and one-and-done was always the goal.”

All the goals that Cenac Jr. set for himself to improve in at Houston were met. There were a couple of reasons why he chose to play for the Cougars, and the program was a perfect fit for what he wanted to grow at.

“One of the main reasons I came to Houston was motor. I know that was a big thing that NBA teams are saying they want to see more out of me. Motor and toughness, rebounding, all the little grit parts of the game, and that is what Houston’s all about,” Cenac Jr. said.

As a high school player, defense is never a huge factor, and especially as a big man in the paint. It’s typically only guarding the other team’s big. While Cenac Jr. was a positionless player, he never guarded wings or guards at the perimeter. He had to do that a lot at Houston, playing the four (power forward) position.

“I think that was probably the biggest thing that I’ve gotten better at being at Houston,” Cenac Jr. said.

Cenac Jr. averaged 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds on 48.5 percent shooting from the field. He shot 33 percent from three and 62 percent from the free-throw line.

There has been a lot of interest in what kind of player he can be in the NBA.

“A player I try to reflect my game after would definitely be Anthony Davis…I’ve always been a big fan of him and watched a lot of film on him,” Cenac Jr. said.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson expects Cenac Jr. to have a tremendous NBA career.

“There’s a good chance Chris will be picked at a good number,” Sampson said. He pointed out a couple of standout games that Cenac Jr. had.

“That Kansas game where he had 17 points and 14 rebounds, another game where he had 18 rebounds (second round of NCAA Tournament vs Texas A&M), those are the things that create value for Chris,” Sampson said.

Sampson explained that as long as talented prospects have a few great games and show what they are capable of, that’s all it takes for NBA scouts to make their decision.

“He has the potential, and whatever team drafts Chris, if they have a good development program and they’re patient with him, Chris is going to be a good NBA player,” Sampson said.

Sampson gives this advice to all his NBA-level players.

“If you’ve got an opportunity to go and you’re going to get guaranteed money, then go,” Sampson said.