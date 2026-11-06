Why Kelvin Sampson's Hall of Honor Induction Means So Much for Houston

Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson was hired back in 2014 to rebuild a program that was just lost and not relevant for a stretch of multiple decades. The history was there, but not the current results. Sampson is now in his 13th year as the coach, and Houston has turned into one of the top names in college basketball and the most consistent program in the sport.

The Cougars have made seven straight Sweet 16s, two Final Fours, and one National Championship game appearance since 2018.

“From 2014 to 2017, it wasn’t any of that. It was begging people to come to games, letting people know that we actually do have a basketball team. Apathy, a lot of support. You fight through all those times; you get to moments like this. It’s what makes them rewarding,” Sampson said.

Given the incredible impact of turning around Houston into a powerhouse, Sampson was inducted into the Houston Hall of Honor while still actively coaching. The only other coach to have that honor is Guy V. Lewis, who brought Houston to national relevance and historic success back in the 1960s and 80s with Elvin Hayes and Hakeem Olajuwon.

“There was a 30-year-plus absence of any kind of success. I think it really helped me that I knew that Coach Lewis won here. I remember him. Coach Lewis did it first,” Sampson said. “Elvin, right up to Phi Slama Jama, was a golden time for U of H basketball.”

More on Sampson’s Night at Hall of Honor

I have so much gratitude for being selected into the Hall of Honor. Recognizing our program, staff and players defines what is most important to all of us. Thank you and Go Coogs!!! pic.twitter.com/gf63hXfH7L — Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) October 5, 2026

A special part of the night at the Hall of Honor was legendary CBS Sports broadcaster and alumnus of Houston, Jim Nantz, introducing Sampson at the event.

“It’s a great thrill to be asked to present Kelvin,” Nantz told Houston Cougars on SI. “I have so much admiration for him, and I wasn’t going to miss it.”

Nantz had just been in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday prior and was heading out to Las Vegas the following Sunday to call the NFL, but managed to squeeze in the Hall of Honor event just to introduce him.

“Having him on our bench is a treasure for us to watch him lead our team with so much class, dignity, and respect. The Sampson family is a vital part of our success,” Nantz said. “These days in college athletics, it’s rare to see the kind of embrace we have with our school, team, coach and coaches’ family. It’s old school and it’s wonderful it’s happened at the University of Houston.”

Sampson has revitalized a key part of a storied Houston program, and it’s something he’s done with the support of his family. That can set Houston up for success long into the future. Sampson had a lot of reflection on his journey at the Hall of Honor event at the Post Oak Hotel in October, where he stood alongside the rest of the 2026 class.

“This is Nirvana for me. Whether it was the NBA, schools, or other colleges, this could not be recreated anywhere else. I could only do it in Houston,” Sampson said. “It’s important to remember where you came from. Remember your journey.”

He was recognized again at the end of the season opener against La Salle and given a basketball by athletic director Eddie Nuñez.

The Sampson Family Support

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, assistant Kellen Sampson, watch during a practice for the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When former athletic director Mack Rhoades and chancellor Renu Khator were looking to hire him, Sampson asked for something very specific. For the right to hire his son, Kellen, and daughter, Lauren.

“If I can't hire Kellen and Lauren, it's not going to happen. And I was fine with that. I didn't ask him for his job. They asked me. So I said, ‘You can figure out how you can do this,’” Sampson said.

Sampson had recalled how the late coach Bob Knight had hired his own son at Texas Tech. Kellen joined immediately, and Lauren after the second year at Houston. Kellen is now the assistant head coach and Lauren is the chief of staff.

“Lauren’s been a soldier. Recruiting and development; Kellen’s been a warrior. This is why this is the best job I've ever had because I've worked with my children,” Sampson said.

The 71-year-old Sampson has the luxury of going to see his grandkids, Maisy and Kylen, nearby and having Kellen coach in the meantime.

“If I get tired of hollering, fussing, and cussing at Arafan, Braden, and DJ, I can run down the road and say, ‘Kellen, you coach the rest of the way. I’m gonna go see the grandkids and play hide and seek,’” Sampson said. “It’s been a dream job for me, and we’ve done it our way.”

Whether it’s success or greatness, Sampson believes recognizing the people who helped you along the way is the best part of the night.

“Everywhere that Karen and I have been is because somebody was an angel on our shoulder,” Sampson said.

He recalled the late coach Jud Heathcote, who gave Sampson his first job at Michigan State as a graduate assistant coach in 1979. At Houston, he gave a lot of recognition to Khator.

"When I really needed something, I couldn't get the ADs to figure out how to do it. I always went to Renu. She would figure it out, and we’d do it together. So I always appreciated her,” Sampson said. “This is our 13th year. She’s been the president all 13 years. It’s been a really good journey.”