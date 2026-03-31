Why Kelvin Sampson's Return in 2026 Is So Important For The Future of Houston

The Houston Cougars got huge, reassuring news on Saturday that Kelvin Sampson will return as the UH basketball head coach for next season.

It's important these days that the head coach makes it known what's next and there was no doubt at all about this decision from Sampson.

Kelvin Sampson tells me that he will return as Houston's head coach during the 2026-27 season and will not retire.



Sampson on returning to coach the Cougars next season:



"I'm excited as I've ever been to keep coaching." — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2026

Sampson told the Houston Chronicle, "I still burn for this. I want another run at it. I want to chase it again.”

There was some talk shortly after the Sweet 16 loss to Illinois about Sampson potentially retiring. Given that the Naismith Hall of Fame nominee will be 71 during next season, those conversations will continue. His son, assistant head coach Kellen Sampson, is next in line to take over.

It's great for Houston that Sampson is still so energized and ready to go already for his 13th season at Houston and fourth decade of his coaching career. Houston has completely transformed into one of the premier college basketball programs under his watch.

The Cougars recently attracted their best recruiting class in program history with three five-star freshmen in Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemings and Isiah Harwell.

While the foundation and ingredients for success have already been set up for the long term at Houston, here's why Sampson's return for the 2026-27 season is so important.

Final Step Needed

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts during a practice session ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

New Look Team in 2026

Houston is losing so much experience this offseason and will likely lose four starters from this past year. The starting backcourt will definitely be new as both senior guards in Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan, move on. Kingston Flemings will be one of the top lottery picks called in the 2026 NBA Draft.

While it's entirely possible that Chris Cenac Jr. could return for his sophomore year, there are no expectations for that. Sampson will have to lead a team with the least amount of game experience and no returning home-grown seniors besides Joseph Tugler.

This will be a newer challenge for Houston, and veteran coach will need to be there to piece this team together. It's likely that Mercy Miller will step in as a junior point guard alongside redshirt sophomore forward Chase McCarty. Freshman center Arafan Diane, who is the No. 1 big man in his class will also need to be developed. The potential is high with this team, and Sampson can unlock it.

The bench will also be inexperienced. The experience is likely only going to be a problem this upcoming year, but not in 2027-28 which could have multiple experienced players who have been in the program for many years, assuming there are no unexpected transfers.

Transfers and Recruiting Classes

Houston will need a senior transfer guard this offseason, especially with the news of freshman five-star guard Isiah Harwell transferring. The Cougars have a hole that needs to be fixed and Sampson coming back will elevate the national interest of transfer players from all over the country. Playing for someone like Kelvin Sampson is an experience that many athletes want.

Besides that, Sampson has already secured the commitments of the 2026 class and will need to be there for them. Diane will be a special prospect for Houston and Sampson can unlock him.

Fuel

Based on his statement, Sampson is still highly motivated. He has gotten so close on a number of occasions to winning it all, most notably in 2025. Houston was under a minute away from lifting the national championship. Injury luck didn't go Houston's way in 2022-24. This program has the potential to win it all. Sampson's previous experiences will further push him to win the ultimate goal.