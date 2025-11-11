Why the End of the Season Could Spell Disaster for the Houston Cougars
Houston Cougars basketball is officially underway for the 2025-26 season, and so far the completely reimagined squad looks like the team to beat.
Coach Kelvin Sampson has paved his way as one of the greatest modern college basketball coaches through veteran-heavy teams that showcase their experience through their play. This season, outside of a couple of key veterans, it feels like a lot of the players on the squad will be seeing significant action for the first time in their careers.
With Sampson set to make a run with his young squad, it seems like he will be starting from square one again next season, with six of his players set to get NBA Draft looks come June.
Houston’s NBA Talent
Four of Houston’s six NBA-graded guys are considered top-50 prospects, with Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 7), Joseph Tugler (No. 23), Kingston Flemings (No. 37), and Isaiah Harwell (No. 45) all making the cut. Milos Uzan (No. 55) and Emmanuel Sharp sit outside the top 50, but are still top prospects nonetheless.
So far this season, Cenac has averaged seven points, 11.5 rebounds, and one assist per game and has showcased his skillset of elite center traits each time he has touched the court.
“Cenac has the highest ceiling of the group as a skilled big who can also protect the basket,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote. “Sampson will be tasked with toughening him up, and how quickly Cenac takes to the college game will be a determinant in this team's ceiling.”
Harwell recorded three points, one rebound, and two assists in his 19 minutes so far this season, with his role likely to grow as conference play approaches. On the other hand, Fleming is already living up to his hype. In two games, he has averaged 14 points, two rebounds and 2.5 assists, and looks ready for big-time college basketball.
“Harwell offers nice size on the wing and 3-and-D potential, while Flemings is regarded as the most college-ready of the trio with his playmaking,” Woo wrote. “Still, neither Harwell nor Flemings is considered a surefire one-and-done.”
As for Tugler, he brings defensive dominance and has averaged 13 points per game this season, something that could really broaden his horizons come career-decision time.
“Tugler's toughness and defensive mentality give him long-term NBA role player appeal, but his limited offensive impact makes him a bit of an acquired taste,” Woo wrote. ”He could play his way into the first round with a monster season.”
With Uzan and Sharp, their status in the NBA Draft likely depends on their performances in March and how well they perform when the lights are brightest.
If the Houston Cougars live up to the expectations this season, it seems like Sampson will have to start from square one with a young squad all over again next year.