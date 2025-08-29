3 Standouts From Houston’s Week 1 Win Over Stephen F. Austin
After last season’s 4-8 finish, there were a ton of questions surrounding this year’s Houston Cougars squad.
Would coach Willie Fritz have much longer? Will Conner Weigman return to his old ways? Will the defense hold up? Can the offense push the ball through the air?
As the Cougars trounced the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 27-0, some of the players set out to answer the questions through their play. Here are three players who stood out for the Coogs in their lopsided win:
Standout Coogs
1. Quarterback Conner Weigman
To say Weigman needed a change of scenery after his rough 2024 season at Texas A&M would be an understatement. He came to the Third Ward seeking a fresh start, and that he got. In his Houston debut, Weigman completed 15 of 24 of his attempts for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He also compiled an impressive passer rating of 159.4 in the contest.
On top of his performance throwing the ball, Weigman contributed with his legs. He recorded 39 rushing yards on six attempts, including a 27-yard scamper that set up a 39-yard touchdown reception to running back J’Marion Burnette. It may be too early to tell definitively, but it seems like Weigman may be back to his usual self.
2. Tight End Tanner Koziol
Before coming to Houston, Koziol played three seasons at Ball State, where he recorded 163 catches for 1,507 yards and 18 touchdowns. After entering the transfer portal, he spent a very brief time with Wisconsin before reentering the portal and committing to the Cougars.
In his first game in Houston, Koziol and Weigman established a connection that Coogs fans will likely see a lot of this season. The duo connected seven times for 63 yards and a touchdown, the first of the season for Houston.
3. Defensive Back Will James
James is another newcomer who put on a show in Houston’s Week 1 victory. Before committing to Houston, he spent time at Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State.
James led a hard-hitting Houston defensive unit against Stephen F. Austin. It felt like each tackle that was made was with the intention of sending a message to ball carriers. James finished the night with four total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup, arguably the most impressive defensive performance of the night.
The Cougars will hope to stay unbeaten when they travel to face the rival Rice Owls for the Silver Cup Trophy in Week 2.