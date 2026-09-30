3 Matchups That Will Decide Houston's Week 5 Game Against UCF

The No. 20 Houston Cougars will have their Big 12 home opener this week against the UCF Knights at TDECU Stadium. Houston is looking to build further on the 42-28 win on the road over Georgia Southern.

The Cougars enter at 3-1, while UCF comes in with the same record as well. However, the Knights have already notched a Big 12 win over TCU in Week 4 at home. Houston will have to play quite well to win the Space Game on Saturday.

Here are three key matchups to watch out for.

Houston's Run Game vs UCF's Run Defense

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Drew Terrill (73) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end Adam Tick (20) in the second half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's rushing offense has started out really well to begin 2026. The Cougars are ranked fourth in the Big 12 in this category with 248.3 yards per game. Houston is also averaging just over six yards per carry. It's been a big part of the offense's success.

Led by senior running back Makhi Hughes and redshirt junior Re'Shaun Sanford II, the Cougars have the right mix in the backfield and have been able to rely on the ground game. UCF is a top-half run defense in the conference at eighth overall. The Knights allow just 111.5 rushing yards per game.

Houston has already faced Texas Tech in Week 1 and had a strong rushing performance of 175 yards in Week 3. Tech has allowed just under 95 yards per carry. Houston's running game must show its worth in the postseason.

UCF Passing Offense vs Houston Passing Defense

Both of these groups rank among the worst in the Big 12. UCF has the worst passing game this season at 158 yards per game. Meanwhile, Houston's defense just gave up over 262.3 yards per game through the air. That means something has to give.

If the Cougars are able to protect the big plays through the air and limit UCF, that will go a long way to putting up a strong defensive performance. Senior quarterback Keyone Jenkins will be the current starter for UCF and Houston must find a way to take advantage.

Houston's Rush Defense vs UCF Rush Offense

The Cougars currently have the best run defense in the Big 12, while UCF is right in the middle at No. 8 in rushing offense. The Knights get to almost 200 rushing yards per game, led by junior running back Duke Watson.

Houston has only allowed 63.5 rushing yards per game so far this year.