3 Overreactions After Houston vs Georgia Southern

The Houston Cougars took care of Georgia Southern 42-28 on the road in Week 4, which ended the non-conference slate in 2026.

However, there were more questions that came out of the defense after a performance like that. The offense almost had a perfect game. Either way, Houston improved to 3-1 on the season and jumped five spots to No. 20 in the AP Poll.

Here are three overreactions to the win over Georgia Southern.

Houston's Defense Has Regressed

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Javion White (0) looks to the sidelines in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars' defense and secondary, in particular, have been a letdown so far this season. There were high expectations for the secondary group that featured an incredible amount of experience. Right now, it feels like a bunch of talented individuals are playing but not as one team.

The big plays allowed in coverage have been numerous through the first four games. It did not look great against Georgia Southern. Houston just couldn't get stops and had a lot of holes in coverage. Additionally, it seems like the defensive backs are in position but just aren't making those plays to prevent the completion.

It's still early, and it's possible that it can suddenly click together. The talent, such as senior Jalen Mayo, redshirt junior Will James, junior Javion White, and the two fifth-year safeties, in Kentrell Webb and Jordan Allen, is all assembled. It needs to come together. It also doesn't help when the front can't generate enough pressure without the blitz.

Houston's secondary has been having to defend longer, but hasn't really stopped any opponent, even when there is less time in the pocket. With just a third of the season gone, there's still time for the defense to play up to its potential.

Weigman is the Best Passer in the Big 12

There are a lot of great passers in the conference, but the way Weigman has been playing has been impressive. His efficiency and accuracy stood out so far this year. Weigman has a completion rate of 71.6 percent through four games. He has 11 touchdown passes and three touchdown runs with one interception that was also tipped.

It's clear that Weigman put in work during the offseason and his arm strength has also been visible. His experience also gives an edge.

Re'Shaun Sanford Should Get Half the Carries

The redshirt junior running back has incredible burst and acceleration. Sanford II was the leading rusher with 120 yards on just 17 carries. He's able to blow past the defensive line and get into the secondary.

Sanford is fun to watch as an electric runner that gives speed to the backfield. However, for his change of pace to work, senior running back Makhi Hughes needs to get the majority of carries. Hughes is a real workhorse that can get the tough yards and first downs. His presence can wear defenses down, so Sanford can deliver the final blow.