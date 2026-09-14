Re’Shaun Sanford II Gives Houston An Explosive Edge at Running Back

The Houston Cougars have a whopping 616 rushing yards through the first two games of the season. There’s been a clear emphasis on establishing the run, and that makes complete sense given the kind of talent the Cougars have at running back and the philosophy of coach Willie Fritz to have a balanced offense.

Makhi Hughes, the senior transfer from Oregon, rightfully got most of the attention during the offseason, given he was a freshman All-American and ran for over 1400 yards in his first two seasons at Tulane under Fritz.

However, Houston finally got the return of a healthy Re’Shaun Sanford II to the backfield. The redshirt junior put together a strong fall camp and overcame his second ACL injury in three seasons in a remarkable feat of resilience.

Sanford was expected to play a key part for the Cougars at running back, and that’s exactly what has happened so far in the young season.

Re’Shaun Sanford II Has Arrived

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Re'shaun Sanford II (6) celebrates with wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanford II officially marked his presence for 2026 in the season opener against Oregon State, where he burst out for a 56-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that extended Houston’s lead to 16-7. Speed and burst can be hard to regain in the first season after an ACL injury, let alone a history of two.

Sanford seemed to have that burst back as it looked like he shot out of a cannon. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Sanford is the smallest back for Houston, but offers quickness and the ability to be a home run hitter, just like in Week 1.

“I saw the corner out there one-on-one. We always want to win our one-on-ones and as a good running back, you can’t let the first person tackle you. After I made him miss, I saw a whole lot of green grass, and I just started running,” Sanford II said with a smile. “It was a full burst of excitement at that point.”

He ended up with 11 carries for 75 yards and that one score in the season opener. Sanford followed that up with another touchdown in Week 2 against Southern, this time from nine yards out. He had four carries for 27 yards.

Sanford’s two touchdowns are already the most in a season for him, and they are the first two home touchdowns of his career.

It’s been a long time coming, and he was ready for it.

“It’s an amazing feeling. Every time you miss a year of anything you love doing, you realize how much you really love it. I feel like I was very prepared for that moment as well,” Sanford said.

The Journey to This Point

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) hands off to running back Re'shaun Sanford II (6) during the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Harker Heights, Texas native was a three-star recruit and ran for 2,666 yards and 25 touchdowns in his senior season. However, he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in fall camp of his true freshman season. Sanford bounced back in his redshirt freshman season in 2024 with 444 yards and one touchdown on 94 carries.

Poised for a breakout 2025, Sanford suffered an ACL injury in his left leg in fall camp this time. What could’ve been a devastating setback isn’t the case in 2026.

“It’s glad to have him back. Ray had a really good camp before he got hurt last season…It’s very refreshing to see him back in my lineup,” running backs coach Jordy Joseph said.

Joseph pushes Sanford and the others to keep producing even on the bad days. Sanford can bring a lot more than just speed. Houston’s running game goes to another level with his presence.

“So for how small he is, pound for pound he’s probably the strongest guy in the room. And he’s quick,” Joseph said.

He mentioned Sanford’s quick turns and change of pace.

“He’s also really good in the backfield and also underrated. He’s actually one of our best pass catchers. Going back to freshman year, he was the best at that position,” Joseph said.

Sanford had 18 receptions for 157 yards in 2024. He also competed in track and field during high school with an 11.52 second 100-meter mark.

“Track and field is a necessity for skill players, especially in the offseason to run track. Even if you’re not fast, you will get faster running track,” Sanford said.

It helps Sanford translate quickness to the field, especially regarding his speed, which is already quite high. While Sanford didn’t think he reached full speed on his 56-yard run, it was still blazing and got clocked at an excess of 20 mph, per Underdog Dynasty.

Powerful Running Back Duo

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one-two punch Houston has in the backfield this season with Sanford and Hughes looks to be special. Hughes, being the more physical back that can pick up hard yards, move the chains, and wear down defenses, pairs up well with Sanford’s electric burst.

Even Sanford feels they complement each other well.

“It’s been a blessing to work with Makhi. I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s taught me a lot, and we bounce ideas off each other a lot,” Sanford said.

The veteran has taken on the lead back role well while also being a help for Sanford’s growth.

“Seeing somebody come in who’s already very established helps you self-evaluate and pushes you to be better. Competition is the invisible motivation pushing you in the back. I feel like it’s the same with Makhi. I’ve only gotten better since he’s been here,” Sanford said.

The way a player holds themselves and their mindset is important in order to beat the odds and overcome devastating injuries. Sanford’s maturity with his situation has allowed that to happen.

“He’s had a very positive attitude the whole time. Sometimes I forget that he’s had two serious back-to-back injuries because he has a really good attitude about everything,” Fritz said. “We’re really happy for him. It’s good when a guy overcomes adversity, and he certainly has.”