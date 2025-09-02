3 Players to Watch in Houston's Rivalry Matchup vs. Rice
This coming weekend, the Houston Cougars (1-0) will look to continue their strong start to the season with a win in the Bayou Bucket Classic against the Rice Owls (1-0). While the Cougars currently hold control over the Bayou Bucket with their one-sided victory in 2024, there's no telling what could happen with no scheduled rivalry game in 2026.
The Cougars started their 2025-26 season off on the right foot with a 27-0 win over Stephen F. Austin in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Owls narrowly escaped with a 14-12 win against the Ragin' Cajuns. While these two teams appear to be completely different on both film and paper, the unpredictability of a rivalry matchup makes this contest anything but normal.
One of the things that makes this Bayou Bucket more interesting than past ones is the coaching matchup. Head Coach Willie Fritz and his staff leaned heavily on the transfer portal this offseason, acquiring depth at several key positions. On the other sideline, Scott Abell has built his reputation on turning programs around, often with a strong emphasis on the running game. That running game was evident in their win over the Ragin' Cajuns last weekend with over 80% of their total offense coming on the ground.
Quarterback- Chase Jenkins
Last weekend, Jenkins had a unique role in offensive coordinator Vince Munch's game plan. The quarterback from Katy, Texas, only threw seven passes, completing 6 of them for 45 yards. His longest of the day was a 23-yard completion to Drayden Dickmann in the 2nd quarter. Jenkins also had 16 yards on the ground, but the yards were essentially offset as he was sacked multiple times by the Louisiana defense.
It was clear last week that Jenkins was never going to pass the ball too often in the win against the Ragin' Cajuns. While he may not have been a massive part of the game plan, the quarterback did complete 77% of his passes, meaning that he can move the ball downfield when needed. With how efficient Houston's run defense was against the Lumberjacks last weekend, only allowing 39 rushing yards, one can expect the Cougars to force Jenkins to throw the ball a little more often.
Running Back- Quinton Jackson
Quinton Jackson set the tone for Rice’s offense in the win over Louisiana, racking up 119 yards on 22 carries. The junior running back saw limited action in 2024 with only 275 rushing yards, but now appears to be the lead back for the Owls in a run-heavy offense.
What stands out about Jackson is his ability to run with both power and speed. As a running back, having the ability to switch between the two styles can be dangerous for defenses at all levels. The Cougar defensive line will need to set the tone early against the Owls, and stopping Jackson from finding open running lanes is vital to that plan.
Safety- Jack Kane
Kane, a graduate senior and safety, had the lone turnover for the Owls in their narrow win over the Ragin' Cajuns. On an underthrown deep ball intended for Shelton Sampson Jr., Kane came up with the catch to get the Rice offense back on the field.
As for Kane's playing history, the safety seems to have gotten better the more time he's on the field. As a junior last season, Kane appeared in all 12 games, totaling 32 tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. While the Cougars appear to have an advantage on both sides of the ball, Kane is exactly the type of player who can turn a game on its head with a big play.