What We Learned About Houston Cougars in Their Season Opener
The Houston Cougars opened up their 2025 season the way that a team expects to make a first impression for a season, by shutting out the visiting Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 27-0 in their first game with Conner Weigman and the rest of their newly revamped offense.
The Cougars had a 17-0 lead at halftime and never trailed throughout the game and dominated the Lumberjacks in terms of time of possession, as well as just about every other statistic on the sheet Thursday night.
It seems that the Coogs are in a good position for the rest of the year after their impressive showing against SFA, but what exactly did the team show?
What Was Learned from Houston During the Season Opener?
The Cougars obviously showed a revived offensive game plan as they took care of their opponents, but here is what Houston fans should know going forward in the 2025 season.
Coach Fritz Knows How To Work a Transfer Portal
After the abominations on offense last year, head coach Willie Fritz knew that changes had to be made to his offense for this year.
And boy, were changes ever made.
Picking up quarterback Conner Weigman from Texas A&M, tight end Tanner Koziol from Ball State, and wide receiver Amare Thomas from Alabama-Birmingham, all three were vital in the team's successful showing in the season opener.
Weigman completed 15 of 24 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns, showing that he is still the five-star recruit that Texas A&M recruited back in 2022, and even took off six times for 39 yards, and Amare Thomas caught three passes for 44 yards as well as his first receiving touchdown as a member of the Cougars.
Tanner Koziol Is As Advertised
One of the top tight end options in the transfer portal pool, Koziol wasted no time showing why he was the right man for the Houston offense, scoring the game's very first touchdown in the first quarter.
Though Koziol had an injury scare later on in the game, his damage on-field had already been done, finishing the night with a team-high seven catches for 63 yards and the touchdown.
And after a 2024 campaign that saw him reel in 94 catches for 839 yards and eight touchdowns, Koziol seems poised to repeat his masterful play in his new collegiate home.
The Run Game Will Do Just Fine Without Re'Shaun Sanford
Shortly after the team's season-opening victory, the Cougars received news that starting running back Re'Shaun Sanford underwent season-ending knee surgery, but with the team's 191 yards on the ground Thursday night, including a team-leading 50 yards from transfer halfback Dean Connors, Coach Fritz should have no frets about his ground attack going forward.
The Cougars will remain in H-Town for an in-city rivalry showdown with the Rice Owls Saturday night at 6:00 P.M. at Rice Stadium.