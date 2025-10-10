3 Reasons the Houston Cougars Could Lose to Oklahoma State
Sitting at 4-1, the Houston Cougars seem to be on the right track for the season after a crushing loss against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The team looked like a shell of its usual self as it dropped its first game of the season. Now, the Coogs head into what should act as a “get right” game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Houston is 14.5-point favorites, but there are plenty of ways that the Oklahoma State Cowboys can pull off an upset.
If the Houston Cougars lose on Saturday night, here is what the Cowboys capitalized on.
1. Starting Slow, Again
Each game, the Houston Cougars have taken their sweet time to get it going offensively. It has been something that the team could overcome, albeit narrowly against Oregon State. Against quality opponents, there is no way the Coogs can overcome their molasses-slow starts.
“I got to do a better job of coaching them up and making sure the script is correct, the openers are correct, and then also we just got to execute,”Head coach Willie Fritz said during his Monday press conference. “We knew we were going to have to play a good ball game and we’re going to have to do a good job at being assignment sound and we just didn’t do that. They’re a quality opponent and when you play a quality opponent, you have to be assignment sound and physical.”
If the Cowboys jump on Houston early, it could completely flip the script.
2. Offensive Line Struggles
The Houston offensive line has been somewhat shaky to start the season. Against the Coogs’ earlier opponents, it was something the team could deal with. Against the Red Raiders, the unit got completely exposed and bullied all game, eventually resulting in quarterback Conner Weigman exiting the game with a head injury.
Oklahoma State needs to send the house and disrupt an already rattled Weigman if they want to steal this one.
3. Defensive Meltdown
Houston’s defense has been one of the strongest parts of the team this season. The unit has been instrumental in winning the turnover battle, something Fritz places an intense amount of emphasis on.
“I thought we tackled extremely poorly,” Fritz said after the Texas Tech game. “This is the first time we have had to deal with a loss this season, and we got to self-reflect on what we did well and what we did poorly. Obviously, I did a poor job, and I’m gonna find ways to improve this week.”
Getting the offense clicking should be high on the Cowboys’ keys to victory.