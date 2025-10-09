Fantastic News Emerges For Houston Cougars In Big 12 Injury Report
On Wednesday night, the Houston Cougars (4-1) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-4) released their availability reports ahead of Saturday's Big 12 matchup.
Coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars enter the weekend looking to rebound after a top-10 loss, while interim head coach Doug Meacham and the Cowboys look to break a four-game loss streak. For the Cougars, quarterback Conner Weigman headlines this week's injury report but is expected to play against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
While Oklahoma State has underachieved so far this season, the Cowboys haven't had things easy. With 14 players listed as OUT ahead of Saturday's game, the Pokes have been plagued by injuries through the first stretch of games.
Could the Cowboys Trap the Cougars?
The Cougars were handed their first loss of the season by No.9 Texas Tech this past weekend. While the Red Raiders are an extremely talented football team, it's likely that many Houston fans didn't expect the game to be quite so lopsided.
As previously mentioned this week, Coach Fritz and his team have the perfect opportunity to get back on track with a win over the Cowboys. Unfortunately, we've also reached the point in the season where bad teams start ruining the weekends of conference championship contenders.
For Oklahoma State, the game against Houston presents an opportunity to show teams in the Big 12 that the Cowboys shouldn't be slept on.
Oklahoma State's struggles staying healthy began with transfer quarterback Hauss Hejny suffering a season-ending injury in the team's home-opener. Zane Flores has taken on the starting role in Hejny's absence, but is listed as OUT ahead of this Saturday's game due to an injury he suffered against Arizona.
With Flores unavailable, the Cowboys are expected to turn to either Sam Jackson V, a quarterback that was turned into a wide receiver, or Banks Bowen, a true freshman from Lawrence, Kansas.
Bowen passed for 4,144 yards and 36 touchdowns during his high school career, while rushing for 2,109 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground. If Bowen gets the start this Saturday, the Cougars could be facing a quarterback who can be effective in both the passing and rushing game.
Other notable players that are listed as OUT for the Pokes include defensive end Jaleel Johnson as well as safeties Dylan Smith and David Kabongo. All three defenders for the Cowboys have totaled 10 or more tackles through their first four games, but didn't appear in the 41-13 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.
All things considered, Houston remains one of the healthier programs in the Big 12. Other than defensive back Zelmar Vedder being listed as questionable and Weigman being listed as probable, there haven't been any major changes to who Coog Nation will see on the field against the Cowboys.
If the Cougars can take care of business this weekend, Coach Fritz's program could separate themselves from the Big 12's middle of the pack.