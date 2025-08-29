Houston Cougars Lead Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Halftime
The day college football is back may be the best day of the entire year.
Houston was absolutely buzzing with excitement to see the new-look Cougars squad led by head coach Willie Fritz and new quarterback Conner Weigman.
In what is set to be a better year for the Coogs, they had a pretty slow start against FCS Stephen F. Austin, at least on the scoreboard. As Houston takes a _-0 lead into the second half, here’s a recap of the first half.
Welcome Back to the H, Mr. Weigman
After a disappointing season debut against Notre Dame in a Texas A&M uniform last season, Weigman was looking for a fresh start to his career with the Houston Cougars. So far, Weigman is on track to put his career back on track. In the first half, the Bridgeland High School alum completed 11 of his 16 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Weigman also looked good on the ground, recording 37 yards on his legs.
Weigman’s first touchdown in the Scarlet and White came with five minutes left in the first quarter when he found Wisconsin transfer tight end Tanner Koziol for both players’ first touchdown. The second came on a 39-yard scamper from running back J’Marion Burnette after Weigman found him on a checkdown.
Rice transfer running back Dean Connors put up a gritty 41 yards on 11 attempts in the first half of his Houston debut.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Coogs have been nothing short of physical. Multiple players have laid the wood on the Lumberjacks.
The Houston secondary has put in work. Marc Stampley II intercepted Stephen F. Austin quarterback Sam Vidlak late in the second half, encapsulating the defense’s efforts in the first half.
As a team, the Coogs held the Lumberjacks to 76 total yards, 24 rushing yards and 52 passing yards.
Defensive back Kentrell Webb has had a phenomenal game for Houston in the first half. He recorded four total tackles and a half of tackle for loss. Defensive back Will James is also on track for an impressive game. He entered halftime with two total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.
With an entire second half of football left to play, the Coogs seem to be in pretty good shape. If Weigman and company keep it up, it will be a long night for the Lumberjacks.