5 Biggest Questions Facing the Houston Cougars Right Now

Houston comes into the 2026 season with high aspirations and goals.

However, the Cougars have a lot of questions to answer before the season starts, which could become a hindrance to them.

Here are 5 of the biggest questions that Houston is facing right now.

1. Can Conner Weigman Stay Healthy?

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) passes the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Conner Weigman has elevated Houston's offense. The quarterback threw for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to a 10-win season in 2025.

However, the 2026 season relies on Weigman's health. If Weigman stays healthy, Houston remains a dominant threat and has a great chance at winning the Big 12 conference. If Weigman misses a significant number of games, Houston's chances of winning the conference become extremely difficult.

Backup freshman quarterback Keisan Henderson has shown flashes in high school and could be a threat to opposing teams. However, it's hard to replace experience with talent. Going into his senior year, Weigman has a ton of experience that has helped him in multiple situations.

2. Can Houston Handle the Expectations?

In 2025, Houston shocked everyone by going 10-3 and winning a bowl game against LSU. In 2026, Houston has a great chance of winning the conference. However, there is a great chance that the Cougars' success in 2025 will not be replicated in 2026.

There have been a plethora of teams that have failed expectations after coming off a historic season. Houston has to prove that last season was not a one-and-done but a glimpse of its future.

3. How Reliable is Houston's Receiver Room?

Amare Thomas is returning as Houston's best offensive threat. Last year, he gained 966 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, there are multiple questions about the depth chart in the receiver room.

With tight end Tanner Koziol leaving, Thomas is the only proven receiver for the Cougars. This becomes a problem for Houston, especially for Weigman. With less reliable receivers, Weigman's main priority leans more to Thomas.

4. How Good will Houston's Run Game Be?

With running back Dean Conners leaving, Houston has a big hole it has to fill. Under head coach Willie Fritz, the Cougars have developed a balanced offense. Without a run game that is reliable, Houston will lean more to the passing game.

This could affect both Weigman's performance and health if the Cougars lean toward the passing game. A consistent run game gives the Cougars multiple options to work with.

5. Can Houston Win the Big 12?

Houston enters the upcoming season with a realistic chance of winning the Big 12. The Cougars just came off a 10-win season in 2025 and have one of the most complete rosters in the Big 12.

However, anything can happen in the Big 12, and nothing is guaranteed. With teams such as Texas Tech, Utah, and UCF competing in the race as well, Houston does not have an easy shot.

Houston has enough pieces and more to win the Big 12 Championship. However, it depends on the Cougars' performance in the regular season and the championship game if they make it.