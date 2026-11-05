5 Houston Players Who Could Steal the Show Against Cincinnati

The No. 17 Houston Cougars come off a bye week and now face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Nov. 7 at TDECU Stadium.

Two weeks ago, the Cougars lost to then-No. 10 Utah, making this game a chance for them to get a bounce-back win.

Here are five Houston players who can help with a win.

Conner Weigman, Quarterback

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Utah game, quarterback Conner Weigman had contributed to at least three touchdowns in each of the past six games of the season.

Weigman still threw for 282 yards and completed 54.5% of his passes against the Utes despite not throwing a touchdown. He has also shown he can find success on the ground this season, rushing for 249 yards and six touchdowns.

After having a week to be fully healthy, Weigman is the main player who could steal the show. This game could be a shootout between the two quarterbacks, meaning Weigman could be on track for a multi-touchdown performance.

Amare Thomas, Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Amare Thomas has consistently been a producer for the Cougars' offense. Against Utah, he racked up 133 yards on five catches, which is the third time this season he has gone over the 100-yard mark.

He is leading Houston with 41 catches for 620 yards and six touchdowns, and is going up against one of the worst pass defenses in the conference.

Cincinnati allows 282.1 passing yards per game, which ranks as the third-worst in the Big 12. After a successful night against a top-10 team last game, Thomas could easily get over the 100-yard mark in this upcoming clash.

Jalen Mayo, Defensive Back

Defensive back Jalen Mayo has been making his name known in the college football world. Last week, he was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award.

According to Houston Athletics, Mayo has a PFF coverage grade of 78.5, which is one of the best in the conference. He will be a key piece against Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV.

French has thrown for 1,773 yards and 13 touchdowns, with three interceptions. However, he has thrown those three interceptions in the last two games.

Houston gives up 257.4 passing yards per game, which is the fourth-worst in the conference, so Mayo and the secondary need to step up in this game.

Patrick Overmyer, Tight End

Tight end Patrick Overmyer has been outstanding for the Cougars. He's caught 39 passes for 432 yards and seven touchdowns, which leads Houston. In the Kansas State game, he scored four touchdowns, which ties the NCAA record for most touchdown catches by a tight end.

Against Utah, Overmyer suffered an injury in the first quarter and did not return. However, Willie Fritz said at his Nov. 2 press conference that Overmyer is a full go for Saturday.

He is one of Weigman's favorite targets near the goal line. If the Cougars want to finish drives with touchdowns against the Bearcats, expect Overmyer's name to be called.

Kentrell Webb, Defensive Back

Defensive back Kentrell Webb has been an important piece in the run defense. He currently leads the team in tackles with 46 and has one interception.

Cincinnati runs for 229.4 yards per game, with running back Cole Tabb as the leader of the rushing attack with 752 yards this season. Houston ranks 21st nationally in run defense, allowing 100.5 yards per game.

Keeping Tabb in check is something Houston has to do in order to win this game and Webb could be the one who gets the Cougars to the finish line.