Conner Weigman Has Four Games to Make His Final Statement at Houston

Make no mistake, fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman has been one of the best at his position in college football this year. The fourth quarter against Utah was not ideal, but that should not discount what he's been able to do so far this season as a whole.

Additionally, it was reported by Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Houston that Weigman left Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah in a walking boot. It was clear during the game that Weigman had some sort of discomfort after his 33-yard run in the first quarter. He did not look the same for the rest of the game and wasn't able to use his legs.

Not having Weigman look like himself, along with some subpar blocking by the offensive line and no run game, equals a fourth-quarter offensive collapse. That doesn't define how Weigman has played this year, especially through the first seven games.

Weigman's Final Statement

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman has a stellar 26 total touchdowns to just two interceptions this year, along with a QBR that's still in the top 10 in the country. His 26 total scores are still second in the FBS.

The bye week will give him a chance to rest up and be ready for the final four games of the regular season. Those will be the last four regular-season games he plays at the collegiate level. Weigman has a chance to bounce back at a high level in these four opportunities that are all winnable games with two on the road.

If Weigman performs well, his numbers will still be among the best in the nation and further cement his place as a higher-level NFL prospect. Weigman could easily get to at least 30 touchdown passes and well over 35 total. It all depends if he comes out of the bye week in a better spot physically.

A 10-2 team record could still give him a small chance to play in a potential conference championship setting. These last four games will define how Weigman is viewed come NFL Draft time. If he stays at the level he was after Week 7, his name could still be mentioned among the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy race.

The most important aspect is health. Houston goes as Weigman goes. He has the accuracy, poise and scrambling ability when at 100 percent. He proved that big time this season.

Weigman's career night of five touchdown passes, 343 passing yards, and 52 rushing yards has been the highlight of the year. The four remaining games feature two on the road at Colorado and at West Virginia. Coming through in those environments will be important.