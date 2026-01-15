5 Players Who Could Define Houston Cougars’ 2026 Season

In just two years, head coach Willie Fritz has completely flipped the script on the Houston Cougars football program. After missing out on a bowl game appearance in 2024 with an overall record of 4-8, a little over a year later, the Cougars shocked the Big 12 by ending the season with 10 wins including a Texas Bowl victory over the LSU Tigers.

While some may have interpreted the Cougars' 2025 season as a one-off, Fritz and his staff have made sure to keep the program's momentum. According to On3, Houston currently has the No. 6-ranked transfer class with less than 48 hours left in the transfer portal period.

The transfer portal haul looks strong on paper, but which transfers will help the Cougars contend for a Big 12 title next season? Here are five transfer portal additions that could take Houston to new heights in 2026.

Makhi Hughes - RB

Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

With running back Dean Connors departing for the NFL Draft, the Cougars needed to reload in the backfield during the transfer portal period. Fritz may have found the perfect man to take over the run game in Houston with former Tulane and Oregon running back Makhi Hughes.

While he might not have seen significant action with the Ducks during the 2025 season, Hughes was the lead back for the Green Wave for two years. The running back totaled 2,779 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns at Tulane on just 523 carries.

Shadre Hurst - IOL

While Hughes' commitment to the Cougars certainly helps the run game, it was well understood that Fritz and his staff would be targeting some offensive line pieces in the portal. Shadre Hurst, a starter for Tulane this past season, provides Houston with a significant depth piece up front.

At 6-foot-2, 293 pounds, Hurst is exactly what Fritz is looking for in an interior offensive lineman. The Cartersville, Georgia native was also ranked the No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Trent Walker - WR

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) runs the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

One of the more intriguing portal additions by Houston is former Oregon State wide receiver Trent Walker. Despite Amare Thomas' return for the 2026 season, Fritz has seemingly emphasized the addition of offensive weapons on the outside.

If there's one thing that Walker brings to Houston, it's consistency. Across three years at Oregon State, the pass-catcher totaled 154 receptions for 1,790 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Walker has also caught a pass in every game he's participated in at the collegiate level.

Jaden Yates - LB

Shortly after the Cougars' season concluded, linebacker Corey Platt Jr. made a shocking move by entering the transfer portal. The sophomore was an integral part of Houston's defense in 2025 totaling 41 tackles, three sacks, and one force fumble.

Before Platt officially committed to play for Texas Tech, Fritz and the Cougars made one of the louder moves for a defender in the portal for former Marshall and Ole Miss linebacker Jaden Yates. In 2024, Yates was the focal point of the Marshall defense with 115 total tackles, but held a smaller role with Ole Miss totaling 55 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Patrick Overmyer - TE

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The departure of tight end Tanner Koziol is massive to say the least. The former Ball State transfer racked up a team-high 74 receptions for 727 yards and six touchdowns. With the tight end leaving for the NFL Draft, Fritz needed to find another tight end that he could rely on. He may have found a solid replacement for Koziol in UTSA transfer Patrick Overmyer.

In two years with the Roadrunners, Overmyer turned into a consistent target for a program that emphasizes the run to the extreme. He totaled 58 receptions for 627 yards and eight touchdowns before entering the portal on Jan. 1. While he doesn't have the same build and size as Koziol, there's reason to believe that the tight end will be able to produce at a high level under offensive coordinator Slade Nagle.

