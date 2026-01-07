Houston Cougars Add Big-Time Wide Receiver From Transfer Portal

After a successful 2025 season with a 10-3 record and winning the Texas Bowl, the Houston Cougars are looking to take the next step on both sides of the ball. Houston has already made some significant moves in the transfer portal, more so than any year prior.

UH is adding significant talent to their offense in surrounding soon-to-be senior quarterback Connor Weigman with the tools needed to reach the Big 12 championship. Houston has brought in multiple offensive linemen, as well as a former Oregon and Tulane running back in Makhi Hughes.

The Cougars are further adding talent and have now addressed the wide receiver room with their first addition through the transfer portal. It was announced on Wednesday by On3 that Oregon State transfer wide receiver Trent Walker has committed to Houston.

BREAKING: Oregon State transfer WR Trent Walker has Committed to Houston, source tells @On3Sports



The past 2 seasons he’s totaled 149 receptions for 1,724 yards and 4 TDshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/sTIKBpSKeu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

Another New Weapon for Houston’s Offense

Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) is recognized on the field during senior ceremonies before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The redshirt senior wide receiver has spent his entire career so far at Oregon State, but has decided to move on and take the next step playing for Houston in a Power Four conference for his last year of eligibility. Walker was the No. 1 wide receiver for the Beavers this past season and pulled in 68 receptions for 823 yards and two touchdowns for an average of over 12 yards per catch.

He has really taken off over the last two seasons and had the best year of his career in 2024 with 81 receptions for 901 yards and two touchdowns. Walker has combined for over 1700 yards since 2024. He also played against Houston this season and put up seven catches for 103 yards. It looks like Walker was clearly impressed with the program he was facing that night.

Walker’s best game of the year was against Appalachian State, where he reeled in 13 receptions for 179 yards. The 6-foot-2, 194-lb receiver can do it all and will be a valuable addition to the Houston offense. It is a bit surprising to see him transfer from Oregon State, given his immense connections to the university.

Walker is from Beaverton, just outside of Portland, Oregon, and his mother, father, and brother all attended Oregon State. It was his dream school, but Houston clearly gives him a much better chance to pursue higher goals in football.

Amare Thomas has committed his return to Houston for 2026 as the Cougars’ No. 1 wideout, but there is a bit of uncertainty behind him. Stephon Johnson has applied for a medical redshirt from the NCAA to gain one more year of eligibility after playing only five games thanks to suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Junior Devin Williams also transferred. Besides them, the Cougars have two freshmen returning in Harvey Broussard III and Koby Young.

Walker stabilizes that room with his veteran presence. After not playing much in his first three years, he has become a reliable wide receiver. Walker was a three-star recruit coming out of Beaverton High School and played on special teams as a returner, as well as defensive back and receiver. He also played basketball and baseball.

His versatility is a huge addition to Houston.