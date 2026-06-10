5 Things We'll Learn About Houston in the First Month of the Season

The first month of college football gives fans some key takeaways about their teams season.

For Houston, a lot can be said in its first month of the season. Questions about championship contenders, roster completion and success will be answered in the first month.

Here are 5 key factors that will be answered in the first month of the 2026 season.

1. Is Houston a Contender for the Big 12 Championship?

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz hoists the champions trophy after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Cougars enter the 2026 season with high hopes of winning the Big 12. However, the Cougars have some hurdles they have to jump over in order to reach the championship game.

In the first month of the 2026 season, Houston will go up against key opponents like Oregon State in its opener, Southern and, of course, Texas Tech.

If Houston is able to win all of these games, its chances of reaching the championship increase. Early wins against both Oregon State and Texas Tech show that Houston is ready to compete for the Big 12 title.

2. Will Conner Weigman stay Consistent?

Houston's chances of winning the Big 12 also tie into quarterback Conner Weigman. An early sign of a team's performance comes from the quarterback. If the Weigman is consistent, the Cougars' offense flourishes.

However, consistency is not the only thing Weigman needs to do. He also needs to execute and deliver when it counts for the offense to unlock its full potential.

3. Are the Expectations too much for Houston?

One of the biggest signs that is shown in the first month is the expectations placed on a team. Houston enters 2026 with the expectation of being a championship contender.

However, all the hype that was placed last year could all be gone if Houston doesn't perform. Losing to either Southern or Georgia Southern puts a dent in Houston's chances of winning the Big 12, something the Cougars can not afford to do.

Losing to teams such as UCF or Texas Tech doesn't put a big dent in Houston, but if the Cougars underperform, the expectations get lower for them.

4. Does Houston solve the Hole in the Run Game?

With running back Dean Conners gone, Houston has a big hole to fill in the running game. The Cougars have reliable running backs such as DJ Butler, but the question of consistency remains.

Having a consistent running back who can get the Cougars 70+ yards a game will prove them to be a threat. Under head coach Willie Fritz, the best offense Houston has is a balanced style that slightly leans to the run game.

5. Can Houston's Defense hold it's Own?

Houston's defense lost multiple key players such as Eddie Walls III, Latrell McCutchin Sr. and Carlos Allen Jr. The question of Houston's defense becomes a major problem that needs a solution.

Early-season games will give a full report on the Cougars' defense, which includes their strengths and weaknesses they need to solve. If Houston can force pressure and create turnovers, its defense will be enough to win any game on its schedule.