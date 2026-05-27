6 Factors that will Determine Houston's Offensive Ceiling

Houston's ceiling was higher than most people expected in the 2025 season.

However, there are some factors that will determine the Cougars offensive power in 2026.

Here are six factors that determines Houston's offensive limit.

1. Quarterback consistency

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Everything starts with the quarterback in an offense. Senior quarterback Conner Weigman was one of the primary reasons why Houston had success in 2025. Weigman has elevated the offense in both the run and passing game.

However, if Weigman can't deliver in the early stages of the season, offensive drives can result in field goals or punts. Quarterback consistency is the heart of the offense and if it keeps beating, the offense will be successful.

2. Stable Run Game

Houston had an explosive run game in 2025 with former running back Dean Conners, who had 977 yards and six touchdowns. A consistent and dominant run game keeps the offense balanced and takes pressure off of Weigman.

The Cougars can become more dangerous and dominant with a consistent run game. The rhythm, tempo and timing of the rushing attack can change the offensive ceiling.

3. Explosive plays

Having an offense that can balance the passing and running game while controlling the clock is vital for an offense to succeed. However, some of the best offenses involve explosive plays in their system.

An offense that can develop explosive plays and score quickly can change the momentum of a game and force defenses to change their style of play.

4. Red-Zone Production

The Cougars were able to move the ball in 2025, averaging close to 400 yards per game. However, finishing drives results in the ability to score a touchdown. Houston was able to score a touchdown in the red-zone 65% of the time.

If the Cougars can keep the percentage similar or even increase it, more games can favor them winning. Additionally, if Houston can score in the red zone against tough teams like Texas Tech, the Cougars could see themselves winning the Big 12.

5. Playmaking Ability

Every dominant offense has an elite receiver core. Houston needs receivers to emerge and develop playmaking abilities. By having multiple receivers who can win one-on-one battles, Weigman can be more confident to throw the ball farther.

Senior wide receiver Amare Thomas and former tight end Tanner Koziol were Weigman's go-to targets to throw to. With Koziol leaving, it becomes more vital for Houston to have multiple receivers like Thomas who are confident and can develop play-making abilities.

6. Avoiding Turnovers

Houston's offensive power could all collapse in an instant if turnovers become a problem. The Cougars had 15 fumbles and 12 interceptions in 2025.

If Houston can limit the fumbles and avoid interceptions, the Cougars give themselves more opportunities to showcase their offensive potential.