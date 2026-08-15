Amare Thomas Could Be the First Houston Cougar Since Tank Dell to Reach This Milestone

Houston had a receiver who had 966 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during a 10-3 season in 2025.

Amare Thomas, the WR in question, was close to being the first 1,000-yard receiver since Tank Dell led the Coogs' corps in 2022.

That year, Dell missed the receiving triple crown by one catch, finishing second in the country in receptions with 109, and first nationally in yards and touchdowns 1,389 yards and 17 scores.

Thomas might not reach those numbers, but he is in fantastic position to break the 1,000-yard mark.

Amare Thomas Can Do it All

Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas isn't just a one trick pony either. He is elite from all over the field.

Last season, Thomas finished with a PFF receiving grade of 80.3, which ranked in the top 10 of the Big 12. However, he was elite at multiple levels, finish with a 98.3 on deep routes (20-plus yards), and grades of 90 or higher on short and medium routes.

He also caught 67.7 percent of his targets, and had just three drops on the year.

In other words, he is more than just a threat down the field. He is an elite route runner and a sure-handed pass catcher out of the slot. He is also one of the best in the Big 12 after the catch, racking up 457 yards after the catch in 2025 - almost half of his total receiving yards.

But most importantly, he has fantastic chemistry with quarterback Conner Weigman.

Thomas Will Also Have Some Help

Another legitimate threat has entered the mix for the Cougars. Oregon State transfer Trent Walker enters 2026 coming off two massive receiving campaigns in Corvallis. In 2024, he had 81 receptions for 901 yards and two touchdowns. That was the seventh-highest single-season catch total in Beavers history. He took a step back in 2025, but still had 68 receptions for 823 yards and two touchdowns.

Walker isn't the 50/50 ball specialist that Thomas is downfield, instead excelling when the defensive attention is elsewhere on in-routes. He's a fantastic complement to the higher-usage Thomas, who is one of the Big 12's most electric receivers.

Add Koby Young, Harvey Broussard III, Muizz Tounkara (upon his return from injury) and tight end Patrick Overmyer into the mix, and it will be very difficult for opposing defenses to focus on stopping him.

Every top receiver needs a counterpart or two to take the pressure off and help produce team success. Walker gives Thomas, Weigman, Slade Nagle, and Co. exactly that.

So while Thomas might not reach the near-triple-crown numbers of Dell, he does have a chance to be the first cougar since Dell to break the 1,000-yard barrier.