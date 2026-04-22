Best Houston Cougars Players in NFL History

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and some Houston Cougars are about to have their childhood dreams come true and get the opportunity to play in the NFL.

With the likes of tight end Tanner Koziol and cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. who have the best shot at being the Coogs selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. And other NFL hopefuls look ahead to a shot at sneaking into the draft, like running back Dean Connors or defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr.

The Coogs as a program have done well at putting talent into the NFL with 193 all-time NFL Draft selections. Houston has also had nine of the last 10 seasons with a draft pick while also having three or more players selected on six different occasions since 2016. And with the growing rich history of Coogs in the NFL, here's a look at a few standouts.

Riley Odoms

The player that sticks out right away to many of the older generations of Coog fans is tight end Riley Odoms. The tight end out of Luling, TX, made his mark with the Coogs from 1969 to 1971. Odoms suited up in 32 games in his Houston career, where he totaled 59 receptions for 877 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons.

The tight end had a breakout year in his third season with the Coogs, Odoms recorded 45 catches for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. After that 1971 season, the tight end made his way to the 1972 NFL Draft and was selected No. 5 overall in that year's draft by the Denver Broncos.

In the NFL, Odoms enjoyed a long 12-year professional career, all of which were spent in Denver. The tight end played in one Super Bowl, participating in Super Bowl XII, where the Broncos would lose to the Dallas Cowboys.

The tight end ended his career in 1983 after tallying 396 receptions of 5,755 yards and 41 touchdowns in his career, while also earning four Pro Bowl selections and being twice selected as a First Team All-Pro.

Ed Oliver

Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver applies pressure on Navy Midshipmen quarterback Garret Lewis. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

One Cougar, who's currently making his mark at the next level, is Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver. The defensive tackle was a standout in his three seasons with the Coogs from 2016 to 2018, as he was a two-time All-American in his last two college seasons.

During his time with the Coogs, Oliver recorded 193 tackles (123 solo), 53.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and 14 pass deflections. After his time in Houston, Oliver headed off to the next level and was selected No. 9 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bills.

In his seven seasons in the NFL, Oliver has lived up to the hype that comes with a Top 10 pick. The defensive tackle has recorded 243 tackles (154 solo), 56 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, 14 pass deflections and nine forced fumbles.

Case Keenum

Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum smiles after victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Cotton Bowl. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

When people think about Houston Cougars football, the player that instantly gets brought up is quarterback Case Keenum, whose legendary status with the program is undeniable. The quarterback owns four program records as he is No. 1 in passing yards, passing touchdowns, total yards, and total touchdowns.

Keenum went undrafted following the 2012 NFL Draft. However, the quarterback stayed in the Space City and was picked up by the Houston Texans. And since then, Keenum has carved out a role in the NFL, headed into season No. 15 in the NFL.

In his over a decade in the NFL, Keenum has totaled 15,175 yards and 79 touchdowns. The highlight of Keenum's pro career was being the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, which reached the NFC Conference championship game, and being a part of the 'Minneapolis Miracle' in the Divisional round against the New Orleans Saints.