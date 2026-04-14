Underrated Houston Prospects Who Could Sneak Into the NFL Draft

The Houston Cougars have a few players who could be potential candidates to hear their names called when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around. The NFL draft officially kicks off on Thursday, April 23, and throughout the seven rounds, several Coogs will await the call.

The obvious choice of those players is tight end Tanner Koziol, whose huge frame and natural pass-catching ability make him a prime candidate to be a late-round selection. Koziol could find himself a home with a team that can use a situational third-down tight end who can be a safety blanket for any quarterback.

However, the Cougars also have a number of players from their 2025 roster who have been flying under the radar in the draft process. Here's a look at three of Houston's prospects who could sneak their way into being taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dean Connors - Running Back

Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors scores during the second half against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Running back Dean Connors is understandably not reviving much buzz when it comes to the running back class in this year's draft, especially after much of his career was played at the Group of 5 level.

However, in his only season of Power 4 football, Connors proved how productive he can be. The running back became the Coogs top option in the backfield, ending the season as the team's leading rusher with 977 yards and six touchdowns.

While being a bit undersized compared to other NFL running backs, with Connors standing at six feet, 206 pounds, the running back is able to mix speed and elusiveness with the ability to run behind his pads between the tackles.

Connors also has a knack for catching the ball out of the backfield, which is needed in any NFL offense nowadays, catching 34 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Carlos Allen Jr. - Defensive Tackle

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the heart and souls of the Coogs turnaround from 2024 to 2025 was defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr.'s impact in the middle of the defense. The defensive tackle was Houston's leading tackler with 80 tackles, which led all defensive tackles at the FBS level, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.

Allen Jr. is somewhat undersized, even at six-foot-one, 295 pounds; however, the defensive tackle has proven he can be the key piece on the interior for a defensive unit.

Jalen Garner - Linebacker

Houston Cougars linebacker Jalen Garner against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Making one of the biggest jumps from the 2024 season to this past 2025 season was linebacker Jalen Garner.

The linebacker became Houston's top linebacker, ending the year second on the team in tackles and the most by any linebacker with 77 tackles to go along with 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Garner improved after not having much of a role in 2024, as he only recorded 17 tackles and a tackle for loss. If the trend of improvement follows, Garner could carve out a shot in the NFL for himself.