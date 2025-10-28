Big 12 Power Rankings: Houston Cougars Prove They're For Real
The Houston Cougars had a bit of a rocky transition to the Big 12, but they certainly look like they belong now.
Willie Fritz' team had been flying under the radar despite a strong season, but that's no longer the case after upsetting the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road on Saturday. The Cougars jumped out to a huge lead early on, then held on in the fourth quarter for their biggest victory in years.
With the win, the Cougars proved that they undoubtedly belong in the top tier of the Big 12, but where exactly? Let's jump into this week's power rankings.
1. BYU Cougars (8-0 Overall, 5-0 Big 12)
Last Week: 1
Week 9 Result: 41-27 win at Iowa State
The Cougars just keep on winning, and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a two-score win over a solid Iowa State Team. Bear Bachmeier completed 22 of 35 passes for 307 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), while the defense forced four turnovers on the day.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1, 4-1)
Last Week: 3
Week 9 Result: 42-0 win vs. Oklahoma State
The Red Raiders took out their frustrations from last week's loss on a hapless Oklahoma State. Scoring a kickoff-return touchdown and a defensive touchdown in the same game is always cause for celebration, but losing quarterback Will Hammond - who had been playing well in place of injured starter Behren Morton - to a torn ACL is a major blow.
3. Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1, 5-0)
Last Week: 4
Week 9 Result: 41-20 win vs. Baylor
The Bearcats ran all over Baylor - literally, they rushed for 265 yards on the day - to win their seventh-straight game and remain undefeated in Big 12 play. They led 24-0 in the second quarter, then withstood the Bears' rally to pull away again in the fourth quarter.
4. Houston Cougars (7-1, 4-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 9 Result: 24-16 win at Arizona State
The Cougars proved they're legitimate beyond a shadow of a doubt on Saturday, going on the road and dominating one of the best teams in the Big 12 for three quarters. Things got a bit close for comfort in the fourth quarter, but it was still a statement victory for Willie Fritz' squad. Conner Weigman was fantastic once again with three total touchdowns (one passing, two rushing).
5. Utah Utes (6-2, 3-2)
Last Week: 5
Week 9 Result: 53-7 win vs. Colorado
It's honestly hard to put into words just how much Utah dominated Colorado on Saturday night. The Utes had a 587-140 edge in total yards, and even held them to negative yardage in the first half. It was as thorough of a beatdown as there's been in college football this year.
6. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 3-2)
Last Week: 2
Week 9 Result: 24-16 loss vs. Houston
What a rollercoaster the Sun Devils have been on over the past few weeks, from a blowout loss to Utah to an upset win over Texas Tech to now a disappointing defeat against Houston. Kenny Dillingham's team is still one to be reckoned with, but considering how top-heavy the Big 12 is, a return to the conference championship game may not be in the cards.
7. TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2)
Last Week: 8
Week 9 Result: 23-17 win at West Virginia
It was not a pretty win at all for the Horned Frogs, as they nearly blew a 20-7 halftime lead despite being 16.5-point favorites. The important part is that they won, though, and are now bowl-eligible once again.
8. Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 2-3)
Last Week: 7
Week 9 Result: 41-27 loss vs. BYU
The Cyclones have now lost their last three games after starting 5-0, and their hopes of returning to the Big 12 Championship Game are on life support. Rocco Becht threw three interceptions in this game, which is simply crushing against a team like BYU.
9. Arizona Wildcats (4-3, 1-3)
Last Week: 10
Week 9 Result: Bye
The Wildcats had a much-needed bye amidst a three-game losing streak, and return to face Colorado on Saturday.
10. Kansas State Wildcats (4-4, 3-2)
Last Week: 11
Week 9 Result: 42-17 win at Kansas
The Wildcats continue to impress after their disastrous start to the season. On Saturday, they dominated in-state rival Kansas as Avery Johnson averaged 13.6 yards per attempt and the defense forced four takeaways. It was the Wildcats' 17th-straight victory over the Jayhawks.
11. Baylor Bears (4-4, 2-3)
Last Week: 9
Week 9 Result: 41-20 loss at Cincinnati
The Bears suffered their second-straight loss on Saturday, and this one wasn't even close. Sawyer Robertson only threw for 137 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per attempt, while the defense was no match for the Bearcats' strong ground game.
12. Kansas Jayhawks (4-4, 2-3)
Last Week: 12
Week 9 Result: 42-17 loss vs. Kansas State
The Jayhawks lost their second-straight game by a score of 42-17, but this one hurts more because it was against their arch rival. As previously mentioned, this is Kansas' 17th-straight loss against Kansas State, which is nothing short of miserable.
13. UCF Knights (4-3, 1-3)
Last Week: 14
Week 9 Result: Bye
The Knights travel to face Baylor coming out of their bye week.
14. Colorado Buffaloes (3-5, 1-4)
Last Week: 13
Week 9 Result: 53-7 loss at Utah
That was probably the worst game the Buffaloes have played in three years under Deion Sanders. There was legitimately nothing positive to take away from this game, save for one touchdown drive in the fourth quarter when the game was already long over. Trailing 43-0 at halftime is simply embarrassing no matter the circumstances.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-6, 0-5)
Last Week: 15
Week 9 Result: 23-17 loss vs. TCU
Credit to the Mountaineers for battling and making this a close game, but they couldn't seal the deal against a vulnerable TCU squad. West Virginia has now lost five-straight games and needs to win out just to earn bowl eligibility.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-7, 0-5)
Last Week: 16
Week 9 Result: 42-0 loss at Texas Tech
What more is there to say about the Cowboys at this point? This was yet another blowout loss in a season full of them, and it's going to be a very long road back to respectability for this program.