Big 12 Power Rankings: How Does Chaotic Week Affect Houston Cougars?
The Houston Cougars don't make it easy on themselves, but the important part is that they win.
It looked like the Cougars would cruise to victory against the Arizona Wildcats as they entered the fourth quarter up by 14 points, but watched as that lead disappeared right before their eyes. However, they didn't let that sink them, as they came right back to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.
It wasn't pretty but in the absolute mess that is the Big 12 this year, every win should be cherished. So without further ado, here's the latest edition of our Big 12 power rankings.
1. BYU Cougars (7-0 Overall, 4-0 Big 12)
Last Week: 2
Week 8 Result: 24-21 win vs. Utah
In the biggest Holy War in years, the Cougars were the more composed team. Utah may have gained 100 more yards on the night, but BYU forced two crucial turnovers and scored 10 points off of them, including the eventual game-winning touchdown. As a result, the Cougars are now the last remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12.
2. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1)
Last Week: 7
Week 8 Result: 26-22 win vs. Texas Tech
What a bounce-back for Arizona State after last week's blowout loss to Utah. Thanks to 319 yards and a touchdown from returning quarterback Sam Leavitt, the Sun Devils shocked previously-undefeated Texas Tech - which looked to be the undisputed best team in the Big 12 beforehand - and showed that they are still a force to be reckoned with.
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1)
Last Week: 1
Week 8 Result: 26-22 loss at Arizona State
The Red Raiders' quest for an undefeated season came to an end with Saturday's disappointing loss at Arizona State. Backup quarterback Will Hammond, who filled in for injured starter Behren Morton, averaged a paltry 4.5 yards per attempt, while the ground game didn't really get going either.
4. Cincinnati Bearcats (6-1, 4-0)
Last Week: 4
Week 8 Result: 49-17 win at Oklahoma State
The Bearcats scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to turn this game into a blowout. Scott Satterfield's team has now won six in a row since a season-opening loss to Nebraska, and is is one of two remaining unbeaten teams in Big 12 play alongside BYU.
5. Utah Utes (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 3
Week 8 Result: 24-21 loss at BYU
A loss like this would be disappointing against any opponent, but especially so against the Utes' arch rival. With two turnovers and 12 penalties, the Utes shot themselves in the foot far too often and suffered a loss as a result.
6. Houston Cougars (6-1, 3-1)
Last Week: 5
Week 8 Result: 31-28 win vs. Arizona
The Cougars watched as their 14-point fourth-quarter lead evaporated, but were able to rally back and win via a walk-off field goal. Willie Fritz' team is now bowl-eligible for the first time since 2022, and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
7. Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 8
Week 8 Result: Bye
The Cyclones enjoyed a bye week before taking on BYU Saturday.
8. TCU Horned Frogs (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 11
Week 8 Result: 42-36 win vs. Baylor
The Horned Frogs emerged victorious in a shootout with rival Baylor. Josh Hoover threw for three touchdowns, Kevorian Barnes had 106 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and the Horned Frogs won the turnover battle 4-1.
9. Baylor Bears (4-3, 2-2)
Last Week: 6
Week 8 Result: 42-36 loss at TCU
The Bears were far too sloppy in this game, with Sawyer Robinson throwing three interceptions in the fourth quarter. They tried to mount a late comeback, but it wasn't enough to avoid suffering their third loss of the season.
10. Arizona Wildcats (4-3, 1-3)
Last Week: 9
Week 8 Result: 31-28 loss at Houston
Credit to the Wildcats for fighting back when they were down late, but their defensive struggles throughout the day were just too much to overcome. They've now lost three of their past four games to start Big 12 play.
11. Kansas State Wildcats (3-4, 2-2)
Last Week: 10
Week 8 Result: Bye
The Wildcats had a bye week before Saturday's rivalry matchup against Kansas.
12. Kansas Jayhawks (4-3, 2-2)
Last Week: 12
Week 8 Result: Bye
Just like their in-state foes, the Jayhawks enjoyed a bye week ahead of the Sunflower Showdown.
13. Colorado Buffaloes (3-4, 1-3)
Last Week: 13
Week 8 Result: Bye
The Buffaloes were the fourth and final Big 12 team to have a bye this week, and now face a tough test against Utah on Saturday.
14. UCF Knights (4-3, 1-3)
Last Week: 14
Week 8 Result: 45-13 win vs. West Virginia
After three-straight losses to start conference play, the Knights took their anger out on a hapless Mountaineers team for a blowout win in their homecoming game. Tayven Jackson threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns - both to Chris Domercant - to lead UCF to victory.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-5, 0-4)
Last Week: 15
Week 8 Result: 45-13 loss at UCF
The Mountaineers' free fall continued on Saturday as they had just 210 total yards in a blowout loss. West Virginia was down 45-7 late in the fourth quarter before scoring a garbage-time touchdown that only served to make the score look closer.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-6, 0-4)
Last Week: 16
Week 8 Result: 49-17 loss vs. Cincinnati
The Cowboys' season from Hell doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon. As has been the case for weeks now, they're just looking forward to the season ending.