Biggest Houston Football Camp Winner and What Their Role is Now

Fall camp is where the roster gets rewritten for a team.

With many players rising and falling, Houston has a player who is the biggest winner.

Here is why wide receiver Koby Young is Houston's biggest camp winner and his role in the upcoming season.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Koby Young (18) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Young only had 12 receptions for 191 receiving yards because most of the targets went to wide receiver Amare Thomas and former tight end Tanner Koziol. However, Young averaged nearly 16 yards per reception, started in eight of 13 games, and has shown flashes in camp that he could be a full-time, reliable receiver.

In the first week of fall camp, Young stood out from the rest and was able to have multiple touchdowns in practice. Additionally, Young was able to haul in multiple deep shots throughout the course of camp. Offensive coordinator Slade Nagle commented on the improvement Young has had since last fall.

"I told him this spring, he was the most improved player we had from last fall to this spring," Nagle said during media availability on August 6.

His Role

Houston's roster lineup could be shown as Thomas at No. 1, Oregon State transfer receiver Trent Walker at No. 2 and Young at No. 3. Florida transfer receiver Muizz Tounkara had a foot injury that could cost him playing time. The biggest threat to Young's No. 3 spot is receiver Stephon Johnson, returning for another year after being cleared for a fifth season.

Johnson had 13 catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns in five games last year. He could be the No. 3 but Young spent all camp making sure he could become a reliable target.

Young has shown he is a vertical threat that quarterback Conner Weigman can throw to. The two have built a connection on multiple touchdowns throughout camp, which could give Young a bigger workload.

With many new receivers coming in from the transfer portal, Young was able to impress Nagle throughout camp.

None of this counts yet. Young did all of this against Houston's secondary, which he faces every day. Big 12 teams won't have that familiarity, which could be an advantage for Young.

Young has spent all camp making his case that his role is to become a receiver that Weigman throws to when Houston needs a deep shot. Houston's season opener is September 5 against Oregon State at home, which could be the game Young needs to prove his role in the offense.