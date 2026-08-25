Houston Quarterback Conner Weigman 'A Full Go' After Injury Management

There are big expectations for the Houston Cougars' offense to go to another level this season, and a huge reason behind that is the growth of senior quarterback Conner Weigman.

After going through what was a healthy offseason program that helped him get stronger, Weigman was dealing with slight discomfort when throwing the ball last week.

"He had a little bit of a twitch in a muscle every time he'd throw, torque his body and it'd kinda bother him," coach Willie Fritz said. "We kept him from throwing for four or five days, and he feels real good, so we put him back in."

This was ultimately Fritz's call, and he wanted to give Weigman one last chance at rest before the long grind of the season. It was ultimately a move on the side of caution to avoid exerting the experienced starting quarterback, given that throwing was hurting him a bit last week.

"If we were playing a game, he'd be fine. We would've played him, but we wanted to rest him and get him fully healthy," Fritz said.

Being Smart With Recovery

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston quarterback Conner Weigman speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman spoke about the injury and gave more of the same details, but explained how it's just being smart in order to be at 100 percent for the start of the season.

"Maybe three, four years ago, I would've pushed through that and practiced every day, but I don't think that's the smartest thing. To be able to go out at week one at 100 percent, I feel like it'll be really good for me," Weigman said.

The Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watchlist member described the injury as "a little bit on my side, but there wasn't anything bad." Weigman reiterated he could've practiced if he really wanted to, but all his coaches and trainers stayed on the side of caution.

That rest has been great for Weigman, and it's great news for the Cougars.

"I feel great. I feel like the beginning of camp again, so that's a plus for me and my body," Weigman said.

Given his history of injuries at Texas A&M, this is honestly the best sign Houston can get.

The Cougars' quarterback has been named to multiple watchlists, such as the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Maxwell Award, and Manning Award.

Weigman is alongside Arch Manning of Texas as the only active quarterbacks since 2021 to win 10 games while compiling 3,000 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 or fewer turnovers.

The Cypress, Texas native had 36 total touchdowns last season, which led the Big 12.