Three Players Who Will Change Everything for Houston in 2026

The Houston Cougars have a number of returning starters, 12 to be specific, and more than 35,000 snaps played across the roster entering this season. That experience is a big reason for the Cougars have high expectations to contend in the Big 12 and a part of why they are ranked No. 23 in the Preseason AP poll.

The transfer portal was also a success for Houston, as the players brought in can raise the ceiling while addressing the key needs on the team.

While coach Willie Fritz's team has the big stars such as senior quarterback Conner Weigman, senior wide receiver Amare Thomas and redshirt junior corner Will James, the Cougars have a couple of transfer players that can further increase the potential of the 2026 season.

Here are three players that can change everything for Houston and give the Cougars a significant boost.

Trent Walker, WR

Oregon State's Trent Walker runs after the catch during an NCAA football game against California at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston didn't really have any consistent depth at wide receiver behind Thomas and used tight end Tanner Koziol as that second target for Weigman. One area the Cougars significantly improved in was at wideout. Weigman now has multiple targets on the outside and senior transfer Trent Walker will likely be a big contributor to that.

Walker has the potential to be a reliable target opposite Thomas at 6-foot-2, with the ability to do it all. Now in his sixth season of college football, his experience at wideout will be crucial for this Houston offense. Walker had 823 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 68 receptions last season with Oregon State. If he gets going and takes some pressure off Thomas, that can change the complexity of this offense.

Makhi Hughes, RB

Dean Conners was a great lead back last season for Houston with almost 1000 rushing yards, but the running game could go to another level this season with a senior transfer from Oregon in Makhi Hughes.

Houston could've used more balance between the run and pass, and Hughes can be that workhorse for the Cougars. Hughes can be reliable in short yardage where Weigman's legs had to be used a lot, as well as in the red zone to get touchdowns.

While Hughes dealt with some injuries last season at Oregon, his true potential was in his first two years at Tulane. The 6-foot, 210-pound running back was a Freshman All-American in 2023 under Fritz with over 1300 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

His sophomore season was even more productive with 1401 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns. Hughes had 265 carries that year, and shows how he can be reliable in the backfield. If Hughes can take Houston's running game to new heights alongside Weigman's rushing abilities, that can change a lot for the offense.

Javion White, DB

Houston's secondary already features more experience given the return of James and both safeties in seniors Kentrell Webb and Jordan Allen, as well as a senior transfer from Stephen F. Austin in Jalen Mayo.

The Cougars' cornerback group featured Latrell McCutchin Sr. and James as the CB duo last year, and Mayo is now expected to be next to James this season. What makes this secondary even stronger is the addition of transfer junior defensive back Javion White from Tulane.

He gives another option for Houston to use in the back of the defense and makes for great depth. White made it onto the American All-Conference Third Team last year and grabbed three interceptions, while adding six pass break-ups and 50 total tackles.

He's done well in fall camp and can make this secondary very tough to throw at. These three players addressed an area of need and can change a lot for Houston in 2026.