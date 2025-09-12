5 Bold Predictions for Houston Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes
After two non-conference opponents to start the season, the Houston Cougars will open Big 12 play on Friday night against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes at home.
This is just the second-ever matchup between these two teams, and the first since 1971. As new conference rivals, though, they should get quite familiar with each other over the next several years.
Before that, though, here's five bold predictions for Friday night's showdown.
Dean Connors Rushes for 100+ Yards Again
Connors was the star of the show in last week's victory over Rice, rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns against his former team. Against a Colorado team that allowed 320 rushing yards and 6.8 yards per carry two weeks ago against Georgia Tech, the senior has a chance to run wild once again and assert himself as one of the Big 12's premier running backs.
Cougars Sack Ryan Staub 3+ Times
Sanders refuted a report earlier this week that claimed Staub would be the starter on Friday, but it seemed more like he wanted to be the first to get the news out more than actually saying Staub won't start.
If Staub does get the nod, it will be just his second collegiate start and first since the 2023 season finale against Utah. Against a ferocious Cougars defense that had three sacks last week, it could be a long night for the former third-stringer.
Cougars Outgain Buffaloes By 100+ Yards
The Cougars don't exactly have the best offense in the world, and it took them a while to get going against Rice. Once they did get going, though, they didn't let up with five touchdowns on their final six drives (not including the one that ended the game).
On the other hand, their defense has been lights-out through the first two weeks of the season. The Buffaloes will be their toughest opponent yet, but considering they're going through quarterback issues, the Cougars could pounce on them at the perfect time.
A Fourth-Quarter Takeaway Gives Cougars Momentum
This should be a close game throughout, seeing as both teams are still trying to nail down the identity. Again, though, the Cougars have that fearsome defense to fall back on, and they very well could be the case again.
In a one-score game, or even a tie game, Willie Fritz' defense will find a way to step up and make a big play. Be it an interception or a forced fumble, watch out in crunch time.
Cougars Start 3-0 For First Time Since 2016
The Cougars have had some strong teams over the past several years, but it's been a while since they've had a truly hot start. They look poised to change that this year, having already beaten their first two opponents by four scores each and catching Colorado at a time when it's dealing with significant questions.
Call it a symptom of a relatively easy schedule, but the Cougars could have something cooking with a win on Friday.