Deion Sanders Refutes Reports of Colorado's Starting QB vs. Houston Cougars
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is keeping the Houston Cougars guessing ahead of Friday's Big 12 opener at TDECU Stadium.
While speaking to the media Tuesday, Sanders did not confirm reports that quarterback Ryan Staub would be getting the start against Houston, something ESPN had reported on earlier in the day.
Staub entered the season as the third-string quarterback behind Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis but shined in Saturday's win over Delaware, potentially motivating the coaching staff to make a change.
Deion Sanders "Not Confirming" QB Decision
Sanders called out the media for wanting to be first instead of correct when reporting Colorado's plans at quarterback.
“I’m not confirming none of y’all, y’all know that,” Sanders said, per On3. “We ain’t like that. We good. We have capable guys. Staub has been doing a phenomenal job doing and getting the majority of the reps, but I haven’t made that assessment and decision yet. You know, in today’s media we don’t care about being correct anymore. We just want to be first."
He went on to say that media is not held accountable for getting information incorrect, but these comments could quickly become a moot point if Staub ends up starting against Houston anyways.
“And there’s no subjection to you when you’re wrong, nobody says nothing," Sanders said. "You just go with it. I’m not saying that’s the case, but that’s where we are in media. Nobody gives a darn about being correct, being right. Everybody just want to be first. That don’t make no sense to me. I would love the integrity that we once had with media. I would love that. Let’s go, I’m sorry.”
Ryan Staub's Breakout Performance
With the hype surrounding Salter and Lewis entering the season, Staub became the forgotten name in the quarterback room. But with Colorado stumbling out of the gates against Georgia Tech, things will need to turn around quickly for the Buffaloes as Big 12 play begins.
In the win 31-7 win over Delaware, Staub went 7 of 10 passing for 157 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Salter had a solid day himself, finishing 13 of 16 passing for 102 yards, no touchdowns and no picks, but it's possible Sanders wants to move in a different direction in order to spark the team.
Houston and Colorado will kick off on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The Cougars will be looking for a signature win under head coach Willie Fritz, who has UH off to a 2-0 start to begin the season.