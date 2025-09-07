Both Defenses Holding Strong at Halftime In Houston Cougars vs Rice Owls
The last foreseeable installment of the Bayou Bucket has arrived, and the tension between the Houston Cougars and the Rice Owls may be the only thing thicker than the September humidity.
Rice football coach Scott Abell was named the 20th head coach in program history in November. He comes to the Owls after seven consecutive winning seasons at Division I FCS Davidson College. The matchup is Abell’s first experience with the historic rivalry and its competitive nature.
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz saw the rivalry firsthand in 2024, when the Coogs took down the Owls 33-7. With the first half in the books, it seems like neither team will be scoring 33 points in this one.
Bayou Bucket’s Offenses Belong in the Bucket
In a highly anticipated game between Abell’s exciting gun choice offense and Fritz’s new-look Cougars, there was very little scoring for a game with such intriguing offenses.
At the end of the first quarter, the Cougars had picked up two total first downs. They had gained 49 total yards and 10 rushing attempts for 19 yards. Quarterback Conner Weigman finished the quarter four-for-eight with 30 yards and was sacked twice. Punter Liam Dougherty saw the field three times in the first quarter.
Rice had a very similar first quarter. The Owls recorded only 20 total yards with eight rushing yards on nine attempts. Quarterback Chase Jenkins went two-for-two for 12 yards. Punter Alex Bacchetta also booted possession away three times.
The Owls were able to find some offensive success early in the second quarter. After going the first quarter without picking up a first down, Rice picked up four on a 14-play, 47-yard drive that ended with a 42-yard field goal to give the Owls a 3-0 lead.
Houston tried to answer, but could only muster up one first down before punting back to the Owls.
On a promising drive out of Rice, Houston forced a fumble on fourth and one, marking the first fumble of the game. With the tide of the game looking to be in the Coogs’ favor, the Rice defense buckled up and forced yet another stop.
With 40 seconds left to go in the half, former Rice Owl Dean Connors away for a 54-yard Houston touchdown to score the Coogs’ first of the evening.
Heading into the half, Weigman has completed nine of 15 passes for 78 yards, and the Coogs’ running backs have accounted for 83 yards on 16 carries.
On the Rice side, Jenkins has completed all five of his passes for 39 yards, and their rushers have combined for 69 yards on 28 attempts.
It is anybody’s game heading into the second half of this defensive rock fight.