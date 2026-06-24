Breaking Down Utah's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset Houston

Utah comes into this game with hopes of winning the Big 12.

With multiple strengths on their side, the Utes seem to be a contender for the championship game. However, there are weaknesses that the Cougars could exploit in their matchup.

Here are Utah's strengths, weaknesses and one thing that could upset the Cougars.

Utah's Strengths

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) carries the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Utah had the best running game in college football last season, averaging 266.3 yards per game, which was the second-highest in the nation.

In a conference where the majority of the teams have an explosive passing game, Utah has embedded a culture of a run-first offense. With their rushing leader, Wayshawn Parker, coming back, Utah's rushing game will be in perfect form.

With this elite rushing game, Utah has embedded another strength: a play-action passing system. Not only does this confuse the defense but it allows the quarterback to either scramble the pocket or pass.

Utah's Weakness

Utah has a weakness that is usual for a team in the Big 12 to have. Every team in this conference has an explosive passing game except for the Utes.

In order for Utah to have a dominant run game, the Utes sacrifice explosive plays in the passing game. This could come back and haunt Utah, since if Houston can stop the run game, the Utes are forced to pass.

Utah was barely above Houston in passing yards with 2,816 and 216.6 per game. This is an exploit that the Cougars could capitalize on. However, it will only be in. Houston's favor if it stops the run game.

1 Thing that can Upset Houston

Due to the run game being elite for Utah, they have one thing that could upset Houston: controlling the clock. Houston does this as well with a balanced run game with explosive ability mixed in.

With Utah, if their run game gets going, they could waste the clock and give Houston less opportunities to score.

Even if the Cougars move the ball at an efficient rate, Utah could limit the number of times Houston has the ball to six or five times.

Overall

This game comes down to Houston's head coach Willie Fritz exploiting Utah's lack of explosiveness but he can only do that if they limit the run game. With players such as Jaden Yates and Javion White joining Houston, the Cougars could see success in stopping the run.

Additionally, Houston has to stop the Utes' run early, move the ball efficiently and never let Utah control the game.