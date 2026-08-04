Can Houston Cougars Handle Rising National Expectations?

Ever since 2021, the Houston Cougars have tried to get back into the national spotlight they had in that season and in 2015, when they were ranked and won bowl games.

However, in 2026, Houston is entering a season where it has the potential to win the Big 12 Conference and reach the College Football Playoffs.

Can Houston handle the national expectations placed on it? Or will the Cougars be crushed by the pressure?

Talent Level has Changed

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) runs the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In previous years, Houston has put development as the main priority; however, the Cougars aren't relying on developing players anymore. Under head coach Willie Fritz, this team has the right amount of talent distributed around both offense and defense.

On offense, two wide receivers stick out as reliable and explosive threats to opposing teams. Amare Thomas could have his first 1,000-yard season in 2026, with 966 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. Additionally, Oregon State transfer Trent Walker had 823 yards last year.

Defensively, Kentrell Webb had 72 total tackles, an interception, and four pass deflections last season, making him a solid run-stopping player who also can defend the pass. Defensive back Will James had five pass deflections and three interceptions and Tulane transfer Javion White had three interceptions and six pass deflections. These three players are anchors of what looks to be an elite secondary alongside Jalen Mayo and Jordan Allen.

Additionally, Houston recruited five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson, who, although he will be the backup, has an opportunity to see the field in 2026 in various packages. These additions give Houston a good chance to exceed expectations and go to the national level.

Handling vs Chasing Success

Last year, the Cougars played with nothing to lose, which allowed them to finish with a 10-3 record and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl 38-35. This year, opposing teams know how Houston wins and controls games.

In other words, the Cougars are no longer hunting in the Big 12. They are now one of the hunted, alongside Texas Tech, BYU and Utah.

Houston must be able to handle that pressure, and ideally, thrive upon it.

Leadership

Leadership plays an important role in setting expectations. Quarterback Conner Weigman is the leader and mastermind on the offensive side, with 2,705 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and a 65% completion rate. Likewise, Weigman will need skill position leaders like Amare Thomas to help him set the tone.

On defense, linebacker Jaden Yates could be a standout player. Last year, he played at Ole Miss but had his best season with Marshall in 2024, leading the Sun Belt with 120 tackles.

Every single successful team has difficult moments throughout the season but finds ways to get past them by sticking as a team.

The leaders in Houston have to turn the team into one unit that can get through any trouble.

Overall

A rise in expectations is a sign of progress that a team is performing well. Houston has a real chance to win the conference and get a shot in the playoffs.

From talent to handling success to leadership, the Cougars have all the pieces they need to exceed expectations again.