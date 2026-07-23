Houston QB Conner Weigman Shared What His Productive Offseason Looked Like

The Houston Cougars have finally found stability at the quarterback position once Conner Weigman transferred to the program in the 2024 offseason.

The former five-star product and Texas A&M quarterback made the decision to come home, and it has paid off for both him and the Cougars.

Weigman was one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 last season and was a huge reason why the Cougars won 10 games, the Texas Bowl and finished in the top 25. Now heading into his senior season, there are big expectations for Weigman to take another step forward.

It's entirely possible if he stays healthy, as Weigman also finally has stability in his career with the same program and the same coaches to prove that he is one of the better quarterbacks in college football.

After a long and bruising season for Weigman, in which he ran for 700 yards on a whopping 171 carries, besides throwing for 2705 yards and 25 touchdowns, Houston's field general still had a productive offseason. Weigman detailed it during his recent media availability this week.

Weigman's Constructive Offseason

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of Weigman's offseason fun included going to his first ever soccer game, which happened to be a FIFA World Cup group stage match in Houston between Portugal and D.R. Congo.

Weigman mentioned he wanted to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo do his trademark "Siu!" celebration, but Ronaldo didn't score, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Some of Conner Weigman’s offseason fun includes his first ever soccer match: Portugal’s 1-1 draw with DR Congo in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup.



Weigman wanted to see Cristiano Ronaldo’s “siuuuu!” but the Portugal star didn’t score.



“Other than that it was cool. Really… pic.twitter.com/7B07YZ8cad — Cougar Sports (@cougarsportsone) July 21, 2026

He also mentioned cooking with his teammates and going out to dinners with them.

"Just hanging out, nothing crazy, nothing forced. We're all friends and brothers, so just being able to have that bond we have, it's truly special," Weigman said.

Weigman quickly became a leader in Houston and it looks like he's been able to create a great relationship with his teammates.

Weigman studied a lot of tape as well on his iPad when he's bored and goes back to games all the way in 2010. He even mentioned that offensive coordinator Slade Nagle had his group do a report on their favorite NFL player, and Weigman ended up writing a two-page paper on Aaron Rodgers.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman says he watches tape all the time on his iPad, which includes all NFL games both new and old.



Weigman also mentions OC Slade Nagle having him and teammates do a report on their favorite offensive NFL player.



“I just wrote a 2-page essay on… pic.twitter.com/l5XDOS9JJT — Cougar Sports (@cougarsportsone) July 21, 2026

"It was really cool to go back and watch some of his film from his MVP season. He's an amazing players and it was really cool to watch," Weigman said. "He was my favorite player when I was a kid, and my dad was from Wisconsin. We were Green Bay fans when I was younger, so he was a guy I've looked up to for a while."

The 22-year-old was an elite dual-threat quarterback last season and scored 11 rushing touchdowns. This was a strength of his game from his high school days in Cypress, and Houston unlocked it. It will be interesting to see if Weigman is able to make plays out of the pocket when scrambling this season, like a prime Rodgers did in the NFL.