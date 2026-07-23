Houston QB Conner Weigman Shared What His Productive Offseason Looked Like
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The Houston Cougars have finally found stability at the quarterback position once Conner Weigman transferred to the program in the 2024 offseason.
The former five-star product and Texas A&M quarterback made the decision to come home, and it has paid off for both him and the Cougars.
Weigman was one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 last season and was a huge reason why the Cougars won 10 games, the Texas Bowl and finished in the top 25. Now heading into his senior season, there are big expectations for Weigman to take another step forward.
It's entirely possible if he stays healthy, as Weigman also finally has stability in his career with the same program and the same coaches to prove that he is one of the better quarterbacks in college football.
After a long and bruising season for Weigman, in which he ran for 700 yards on a whopping 171 carries, besides throwing for 2705 yards and 25 touchdowns, Houston's field general still had a productive offseason. Weigman detailed it during his recent media availability this week.
Weigman's Constructive Offseason
Some of Weigman's offseason fun included going to his first ever soccer game, which happened to be a FIFA World Cup group stage match in Houston between Portugal and D.R. Congo.
Weigman mentioned he wanted to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo do his trademark "Siu!" celebration, but Ronaldo didn't score, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
He also mentioned cooking with his teammates and going out to dinners with them.
"Just hanging out, nothing crazy, nothing forced. We're all friends and brothers, so just being able to have that bond we have, it's truly special," Weigman said.
Weigman quickly became a leader in Houston and it looks like he's been able to create a great relationship with his teammates.
Weigman studied a lot of tape as well on his iPad when he's bored and goes back to games all the way in 2010. He even mentioned that offensive coordinator Slade Nagle had his group do a report on their favorite NFL player, and Weigman ended up writing a two-page paper on Aaron Rodgers.
"It was really cool to go back and watch some of his film from his MVP season. He's an amazing players and it was really cool to watch," Weigman said. "He was my favorite player when I was a kid, and my dad was from Wisconsin. We were Green Bay fans when I was younger, so he was a guy I've looked up to for a while."
The 22-year-old was an elite dual-threat quarterback last season and scored 11 rushing touchdowns. This was a strength of his game from his high school days in Cypress, and Houston unlocked it. It will be interesting to see if Weigman is able to make plays out of the pocket when scrambling this season, like a prime Rodgers did in the NFL.
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Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.