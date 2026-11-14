Colorado Has a Surprising Defensive Strength That Could Trouble Houston

The Houston Cougars are taking a trip to Folsom Field to take on Colorado. Judging by their record, the Cougars should easily beat the Buffaloes.

However, Colorado's run defense could suggest otherwise, as it ranks first in the conference in one specific stat.

Here is how Colorado's run defense could shake up this game against the Cougars.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes allow 133.2 rushing yards per game, which, in the conference, is not all that impressive since it only ranks ninth. However, last year, Colorado allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game and ranked last in the Big 12.

Additionally, the most glaring stat for the Buffaloes is how many touchdowns they have allowed.

Colorado has allowed only five rushing touchdowns in the span of nine games this year, which ranks first in the Big 12. This matches the program's lowest total through this point in the season since the 1960s.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The front seven consists of defensive end Lamont Lester Jr. and linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron, who both have five sacks or more this season.

This will prove to be a difficult challenge, as Houston has 18 rushing touchdowns. Head coach Willie Fritz's decision to split the carries may decide how much Houston can get on the ground.

The running backfield features Re'Shaun Sanford II and Makhi Hughes. Hughes has been the consistent grinder. He averages 4.7 yards per carry and has 606 yards this season.

Sanford, on the other hand, is the more explosive finisher. He has had two games in which he had a 50-plus-yard touchdown run and averages 5.6 yards per carry. Hughes is a running back who keeps Houston moving, whereas Sanford gives the Cougars explosive plays.

Lampron is the biggest threat to both running backs, as he has 99 tackles, which rank second in the country. In Colorado's most recent game against Arizona State, Lampron had 18 tackles and two sacks.

Colorado has a weak spot in the passing game, as it allows 243.1 yards per game. If Colorado loads up to deal with the run game, play-action could open the field for quarterback Conner Weigman.

Hughes can be an early test for the Buffaloes to let the Cougars know what they are dealing with. Sanford can make the defense wary of a big run and Weigman can punish the Buffaloes in the air if they commit.

Houston does not need to have a high-scoring running game against Colorado. However, with a Big 12 conference title at stake, the Cougars can't assume the run game that carried them all season will do the same here.